Volkswagen awards haul just keeps on growing

The awards just keep coming for Volkswagen’s fresh and diverse line-up of new models. Latest to join the parade of winners is the Golf R, which has just been named ‘Best Performance Car’ by leading UK automotive website HonestJohn.co.uk.

The fiercely quick Golf R – range-topper, and acknowledged halo of the extensive Golf line-up – overcame challenges from several notable competitors to take top spot in the hotly contested Performance Car category.

Dan Powell, Managing Editor of HonestJohn.co.uk, said: “The inconspicuous but blisteringly fast Volkswagen Golf R leaves its rivals in its dust when it comes to popularity at HonestJohn.co.uk.

“Praised for its sophisticated four-wheel drive system and potent turbocharged petrol engine, the Golf R is a car that clearly doesn’t need a lairy bodykit to underline its quality. Fast, surefooted and wonderfully refined, the Volkswagen Golf R is a triumph of engineering and a worthy winner of our Performance Car of the Year award.”

Updated last year, the range-topping Golf R gets more power than ever before, now boasting a peak output of 310 PS – the same as the record-breaking Golf GTI Clubsport S. That is enough to carry the all-wheel drive car from rest to 62 mph in as little as 4.6 seconds, and on to a limited top speed of 155 mph.

For the first time, too, the Golf R has two different torque peak figures, depending on gearbox choice. The manual car peaks at 380 Nm (2000-5400 rpm) while the DSG-equipped model boasts a peak of 400 Nm.

Experienced drivers who take the new Golf R and Golf R Estate onto the track can tune the car’s performance to this specific use by engaging the Race Mode driving profile, which has been added specifically to the R models, as well as by deactivating ESC (ESC off).

Prior to its win the Golf’s smaller sibling, the new Polo, has in recent weeks been taking the awards spotlight with both a ‘World Urban Car’ title in the prestigious World Car of the Year awards, and a ‘Safe Car of the Year’ prize at the inaugural FirstCar Awards here in the UK.

Meanwhile, at the recent Fleet News awards, both Golf and the new T-Roc compact SUV were judged winners in their respective categories by a team of expert adjudicators.

