Volkswagen at the IAA Mobility 2025: Experience the brand world a new in Open Space Munich

At this year’s IAA Mobility, the Volkswagen brand is underlining its claim to offer mobility for everyone: VW is presenting four new models at the freely accessible event area in Munich city center. The open stand concept represents the brand’s approachability, invites visitors to explore and inspires the exchange of ideas. The Open Space will be open from Tuesday, September 9, through Sunday, September 14. Admission is free.

Two years ago, Volkswagen entered into a dialog with visitors to the IAA Mobility with its urban world of experience. In a few weeks, it will be that time again: The company will present new vehicles and innovative technologies, and will invite visitors to a variety of events in the city center of Munich.

Martin Sander, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales: “With our appearance at the Open Space, we are showing what Volkswagen stands for – today and tomorrow. It stands for innovative mobility, emotional products and a clear commitment to our customers. For us, the IAA Mobility is more than just a trade fair – it is a stage on which we make it possible to experience Volkswagen’s vision of mobility for everyone. The Open Space illustrates how we are shaping the future – accessible, diverse and at the center of life.”

The Volkswagen stand at the Open Space will focus on the vehicles: A fully electric compact SUV will have its world premiere at Odeonsplatz. The concept vehicle will offer a glimpse of a new member of the electric ID. family from Volkswagen. Its production version will complete the Electric Urban Car Family of the Brand Group Core, i.e. the merger of the Volkswagen Group’s volume brands. “The IAA show car completes Volkswagen’s entry-level mobility for Europe – fully electric and highly efficient. The show car sets standards within its class in terms of design, quality, operation and space. It is a concrete preview of an affordable electric vehicle in the T-Cross class. The car will be on the market as early as next year,” says Kai Grünitz, Board Member for Technical Development at the Volkswagen brand.

Shortly after its world premiere, the all-new T-Roc will also be on show for the first time at the Open Space. Another highlight will be the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, designed in collaboration with the performance sportswear brand BOGNER FIRE+ICE. The limited special edition can be experienced in Munich together with its predecessor, the legendary Golf II Fire and Ice from the 1990s, which now enjoys cult status among fans. Following its world premiere at the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring, the exclusive anniversary model Golf GTI EDITION 50 – the most powerful production GTI to date with 239 kW (325 PS) – will also be making a guest appearance at the IAA Mobility 2025.

With interactive stations and digital presentations, each vehicle world invites you to discover new things and resonate emotionally with the brand. This concept includes the GTI History Wall, a racing simulator and the option to create personal AI moments. Visitors young and old can get to know the adventure areas in a playful way during a discovery rally. The Future Materials Lab offers a glimpse into the future: Here, experts from the Volkswagen Materials Laboratory and Design will provide information on recyclable and innovative materials.

There will also be a varied, free stage program and a wide range of culinary delights – including the legendary Volkswagen Currywurst and free Melitta coffee in the open air. Concerts with artists such as Armi Warning and Pa Sheehy will take place on stage. There will also be keynote speeches on topics such as “Professional sport and mobility” and expert talks, including one with music legend Peter Maffay. You can view the detailed program schedule here: https://www.volkswagen.de/de/marke-und-erlebnis/iaa2025.html.

All contact and communication points in the Open Space are designed to be as barrier-free as possible. Easy access is ensured by a floor guidance system, tactile floor plans, stair lifts, ramps and furniture that can be driven under. All information is easily accessible thanks to Braille and easy-to-read contrast writing, self-explanatory pictograms and the support of a sign language interpreter for the stage program.

SOURCE: Volkswagen