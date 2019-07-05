Volkswagen at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Volkswagen’s line-up for the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed is focussed very much on electromobility, with the ID.3 prototype making its UK public debut in Chichester, and the ID.R race car attempting to topple the 20-year-old overall hillclimb record.

Two themes are present on the Volkswagen stand at Goodwood this year: ID. and R. Alongside the ID.3 prototype in its distinctive pink and blue camouflage on static display are other members of the all-electric ID. family, including the ID. BUZZ and ID. VIZZION concepts, while the Golf R and new T-Roc R performance SUV represent the R brand, the latter providing an exciting dose of dynamism, months ahead of the hot SUV’s introduction to UK customers in late 2019. Volkswagen’s latest performance champion, the motorsport-inspired Golf GTI TCR, is also on display.

The two themes will be brought together on the revered hillclimb, when the ID.R electric racer combines speed and electromobility in its attempt to conquer the famed asphalt. Volkswagen racing driver Romain Dumas is aiming to beat the course record of 41.6 seconds, 20 years after Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld set it in an F1 car.

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become the go-to event for the UK’s car fans, having all the buzz of a traditional car show, with the excitement of seeing many of its stars in action. Volkswagen’s presence embodies this, with a combination of moving exhibits like the ID.R racer, on its quest to beat the hillclimb record, and the ID.3 prototype, which will be on static display for potential customers and enthusiasts alike to take a look at. This forthcoming new model is set to become the third most significant chapter in Volkswagen’s history after the Beetle and Golf.

“This year, we’re celebrating both the present and the future of Volkswagen, as we move into an entirely new era for one of the world’s most recognisable marques.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen