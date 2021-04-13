Volkswagen Arteon named a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that the 2021 Arteon was named a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED headlights and the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) w/ dynamic cornering lights, which are standard on the SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line trims (not available on the base SE trim).

To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the Institute’s six crashworthiness evaluations. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 2021 Arteon earns good ratings in the six crashworthiness evaluations. The Front Assist system—standard on all Arteon models—receives a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention.

Volkswagen’s Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) is intended to warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases provide automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking). Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning warns the driver of potential critical front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster if the car is traveling above 18 mph. Furthermore, an automatic jolt of the brakes can warn the driver of the danger. If the driver fails to brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to help slow the vehicle. If the car is traveling below 18 mph and the system detects a potential front-end collision, Autonomous Emergency Braking activates without a prior acoustic and visual warning. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure is increased by the system (Braking Support).

In addition to Front Assist, other driver assistance features offered on the 2021 Arteon include: standard Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist) and Rear Traffic Alert, and available Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Park Distance Control; High Beam Control (Light Assist); and Overhead View Camera (Area View).

The Arteon provides a combination of both passive and active safety systems, including eight airbags as standard (front, side, and knee airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions), and a number of standard electronic safety systems, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America