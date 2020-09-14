Volkswagen Arteon named a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that the 2020 Arteon was named a 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED headlights and the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) w/ dynamic cornering headlights.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the Institute’s six crashworthiness evaluations. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 2020 Arteon earns good ratings in the six crashworthiness evaluations as well as a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention with the standard Front Assist system.

Standard on the 2020 Arteon, Volkswagen’s Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) is intended to help warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles and pedestrians in front of the vehicle, and in some cases provide automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking). Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning warns the driver of potential critical front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster if the car is traveling above 18 mph. Furthermore, an automatic jolt of the brakes can warn the driver of the danger. If the driver fails to brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to help slow the vehicle. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure is increased by the system (Braking Support).

In addition to Front Assist, other driver assistance features offered on the 2020 Arteon include: standard Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist) and Rear Traffic Alert, and available Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Park Steering Assistant (Park Assist), High Beam Control (Light Assist), and Overhead View Camera (Area View).

The Arteon provides a combination of passive and active safety systems, including eight standard airbags (front, side, and knee airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions), and standard electronic safety systems, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America