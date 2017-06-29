Volkswagen announces specification boost for Caddy models

The award-winning Volkswagen Caddy is set to become an even more tempting proposition thanks to a substantial specification boost and range realignment. The change, which marks the introduction of the 2018 model year Caddy, delivers even higher standard equipment levels, boosted safety features across all models and lower prices for petrol-powered models.

Safety has always been at the heart of the Caddy’s design and engineering, with driver, passenger and side airbags and post-collision braking system all introduced as standard when the current model was launched in 2015. With the 2018 model, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has increased safety levels once again with the fitment of autonomous emergency braking (AEB – Front Assist with City Emergency Braking) and driver alert as standard across the entire range. All Volkswagen vans now come with standard AEB, cited by Thatcham Research, the motor insurers’ automotive research centre and respected experts in safety, security and crash repair, as ‘probably the most significant development in vehicle safety since the seat belt’ with the potential to save more than 1,000 lives and 120,000 casualties over the next ten years.

And it’s not just additional safety equipment that Caddy drivers will benefit from with the introduction of the 2018 model. All three trim grades, Startline, Trendline and Highline, feature more standard equipment than ever before, further boosting value for money. All models, including Startline, gain a leather multifunction steering wheel and multifunction display (in addition to AEB and Driver Alert), while 2018 Trendline models now feature climatic air conditioning as standard. Finally, range-topping Highline models gain Volkswagen’s sophisticated Discover Media satellite navigation system as standard.

As part of the 2018 Caddy package, Volkswagen is also realigning its price structure. As a result, models equipped with the brand’s highly advanced TSI petrol engines are now significantly more affordable. For example, the Startline 1.2 TSI 84 PS model now costs £17,527 (total RRP inc OTR and VAT) – some £1,017 less than the previous price.

The Caddy enjoys one of the broadest ranges of petrol engine options in its sector, and is offered with three highly efficient TSI petrol units. The line-up for the 2018 model consists of: a 1.2-litre 84 PS four-cylinder unit, a 1.0-litre 102 PS three-cylinder unit and a range-topping 1.4-litre 125 PS four-cylinder engine offered with the option of a seven-speed DSG transmission. All three optimise lightweight construction and a turbocharger to deliver the perfect combination of performance and efficiency.

Commenting on the update, Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “The Caddy has always represented exceptional value for money and these changes further enhance its appeal. We’re delighted to offer people a petrol option at a lower price than before , and are proud of our comprehensive safety package, which we believe makes the Caddy the safest small van on the road.”

For van drivers and fleet operators, safe vans mean lower costs as well as less downtime thanks to fewer crashes and therefore drivers and vans kept on the road – and working – for longer. In addition, vehicles fitted with autonomous braking systems have an average insurance premium reduction of ten per cent compared to those which don’t.

