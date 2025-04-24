Volkswagen and Uber launch long-term strategic partnership to deploy autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles on the Uber platform

Volkswagen and Uber to deploy the ID. Buzz AD on the Uber platform in multiple U.S. markets, starting in Los Angeles

Volkswagen Group of America Inc.’s autonomous mobility subsidiary Volkswagen ADMT, LLC, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a strategic partnership to deploy a fleet of thousands of all-electric, fully autonomous ID. Buzz AD vehicles within multiple U.S. markets over the next decade, starting in Los Angeles.

Testing is expected to begin later this year, with the first commercial launch expected in Los Angeles in 2026. During the initial testing and launch phases, ID. Buzz AD vehicles will have human operators onboard to help refine the technology and ensure safety. Each step will proceed only after any necessary regulatory approvals have been received.

MOIA, a Volkswagen AG autonomous mobility brand, will provide its integrated solution for autonomous driving which includes the ID. Buzz AD and software-based system for the deployment on the Uber platform.

“Volkswagen is not just a car manufacturer—we are shaping the future of mobility, and our collaboration with Uber accelerates that vision,” said Christian Senger, CEO of Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility. “What really sets us apart is our ability to combine the best of both worlds—high-volume manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of urban mobility needs.”

“Volkswagen believes that mobility is transformational. Our partnership with Uber is the next step for us to realize this vision and unleash the potential of autonomous mobility,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Through our work with Uber, we’ll introduce the ID. Buzz, the reimagined version of the iconic Microbus in all-electric form, to a growing number of riders in the years to come.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous mobility, and highlights both Volkswagen’s and Uber’s shared dedication to building the future of transportation,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “We can’t wait to launch in Los Angeles late next year.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen