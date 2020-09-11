Volkswagen and Siemens donate 5 million euros for immediate aid to refugees in Moria

Siemens AG and the Volkswagen Group are jointly donating €5 million for immediate humanitarian aid to displaced people in Moria and Greece. The situation for people has worsened dramatically since fire ravaged the refugee camp in Moria on Lesbos. They have been given makeshift shelter on ships belonging to the Greek Navy and in provisional tents. The funds will be given to the German Red Cross (DRK) to support the comprehensive aid initiatives of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement for displaced people in Greece.

CEOs Joe Kaeser from Siemens and Dr. Herbert Diess from Volkswagen commented. “We have all seen the shocking images from the Moria camp and the island of Lesbos. The circumstances for the refugees are desperate, the majority have lost what little they possessed. There is often a lack of bare necessities. In this situation, we believe it is our humanitarian responsibility to help the distraught refugees, the adults and all the children, swiftly and with as little red tape as possible. Given the situation, experienced aid organizations such as the Red Cross will ensure that our aid reaches those in need quickly and that appropriate care and support is given to the refugees. “