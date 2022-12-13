Volkswagen and Enel X Way launch Ewiva to build Italy’s largest high-power charging network

Joint-Venture Ewiva aims to build a high-power charging (HPC) network of 3,000 charging points across Italy

The Volkswagen Group and Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s company dedicated to electric mobility, announced today the launch of their equally-owned joint venture Ewiva, which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy promoting the development of a reliable and capillary high-power charging (HPC) network across the country. Today’s announcement and opening of the first Ewiva’s premium recharging station in Rome mark the successful continuation of the close cooperation between the Enel Group and Volkswagen to provide a full e-mobility ecosystem in Italy.

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said: “The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of e-cars. Enel and Volkswagen, two strong partners from different industries, have now joined forces to tackle this task in a targeted manner, thus advancing e-mobility in Italy.”

“This joint venture represents a new milestone in Enel X Way and Enel Group’s ongoing push to spread electric mobility throughout Italy by accelerating the development of a state-of-the-art high-power charging network, which will help making electric vehicles the first choice for drivers,” said Elisabetta Ripa, Head of Enel X Way. “In the process, and in line with the strategy adopted by Enel X Way in the development of the public charging infrastructure, we are taking an open approach, making the network available for all Mobility Service Providers and drivers of any electric vehicle from all manufacturers.”

Today, Ewiva is already deploying the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy, with 750 points, some of which currently awaiting activation, in 233 locations, adding to the approximately 17,000 charging points operated by Enel X Way. The joint venture expects to have charging points in a total of 500 locations by the end of 2023, with the aim to reach 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025. Overall, Ewiva will operate more than 800 sites focused on city centers, suburban areas, and main roads used by commuters and tourists. Drivers of all types of electric vehicles from all manufacturers can benefit from the joint venture’s HPC network.

Ewiva has been launched today in Rome at the grand opening of its first premium recharging station in Via Flaminia 871, which will offer a lounge open to all customers and 14 ultra-fast charging points each with up to 300 kW, all under a solar roof made of PV panels manufactured at the Enel’s 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily.

Enel X Way is the Enel Group’s new company fully dedicated to electric mobility. Currently, Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages nearly 430,000 charging points, both directly and through roaming agreements in place around the world. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and to enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations.

The Volkswagen Group has made charging and energy its core business with the NEW AUTO strategy. Like no other car manufacturer, the company is investing in the development of an open fast-charging network worldwide. By 2025, around 45,000 High Power Charging (HPC) points are planned in Europe, China and the USA together with partners. The product range also includes the entire range of charging solutions for private customers and companies – from the customers’ own wallboxes and the flexible fast-charging station Flexpole to charging services and innovative and smart green-power rates. In the next step, Volkswagen targets to anchor the electric car as a mobile power bank in the energy system creating additional added value for EV customers.

SOURCE: Volkswagen