Volkswagen and Autostadt host 9th global social business summit

Mobility solutions that are both democratic and sustainable, measures to strengthen solidarity amidst growing worldwide insecurity, ways of understanding sports as a socially connective force – these and other aspects are the key issues of this year’s Global Social Business Summit (GSBS), which will be taking place in the Autostadt Wolfsburg this week. Since its inception in 2009, Volkswagen Group supports the conference for the third time. “I am sure that the Global Social Business Summit will not only inspire the Volkswagen Group in an important phase of its trans-formation, but also signal far beyond Wolfsburg for a global shift in thinking towards socially and ethically responsible business models.”, says HR board member Gunnar Kilian. The Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg alone already obtains components and pre-assembly services from almost 40 social institutions in the region, such as deaconries, counseling and social welfare organisations.