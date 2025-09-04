Volkswagen and 4screen partner to deliver smart in-car recommendations across Europe

Volkswagen and 4screen today announced a partnership to enhance the in-car experience for drivers across Europe through the integration of 4screen’s innovative driver interaction technology

Volkswagen and 4screen today announced a partnership to enhance the in-car experience for drivers across Europe through the integration of 4screen’s innovative driver interaction technology. As of August 2025, Volkswagen vehicles in twelve European markets are receiving the new functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update – delivering timely, context-aware content that enriches everyday journeys.

The rollout will cover all European countries where 4screen currently operates: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden with additional markets to be enabled over time.

Smart recommendations when it matters most

At the core of this integration is 4screen’s Recommendations format, which leverages specific vehicle data to deliver value-driven suggestions precisely when drivers need them most. These context-aware suggestions appear at key moments, aligned with drivers’ real-time needs and context: during moments like low fuel or battery, signs of fatigue, or upon arriving at a destination. For example, if the battery level is low, the system can suggest a nearby charging station. After a long drive — say, over two hours — it might recommend a coffee break at a convenient quick-service restaurant along the route. By delivering timely, relevant options, 4screen enhances the driving experience with added value at every step of the journey.

To complement these suggestions the Detail Screen serves as an extension of the Recommendations format. It elevates the driver’s journey by delivering relevant offers and key information, such as opening hours, parking facilities, and available amenities, directly on the in-car screen. By displaying real-time location details and tailored promotions, the Detail Screen offers a deeper brand experience – right at the moment decisions are made.

A unified commitment to smart, seamless mobility

This collaboration reflects Volkswagen’s and 4screen’s shared vision of transforming everyday driving into a more connected, convenient, and engaging experience. By integrating digital content directly into the vehicle interface, the solution enables smarter mobility, ensuring drivers receive relevant information at the right time. This new feature marks a significant step forward in delivering next-generation mobility services, bridging the physical and digital worlds for drivers across Europe.

“This collaboration enables us to enhance the digital experience for our customers by delivering helpful, real-time information in a seamless and safe manner,” said Dr. Wolfgang Kierdorf, Executive Director of Customer Experience and Business Development at Volkswagen. “Together with 4screen, we’re creating more value from the in-car environment and supporting drivers with smart, contextual features that make everyday travel more convenient.”

At 4screen, our mission is to make the car a smarter interface between drivers and the world around them,” said Fabian Beste, CEO & Co-Founder of 4screen. “We’re excited to bring our platform to Volkswagen drivers. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding our footprint – and a great opportunity to shape the future of in-car experiences together.”

