Volkswagen of America reports November 2017 sales results

December 1, 2017

  • Sales totaled 29,207 units, a decrease of 1.6 percent compared to November 2016
  • Year-to-date sales totaled 309,395 units, an increase of 8.3 percent
  • Sales of the Chattanooga-built Atlas totaled 5,154 units
  • Sales of the all-new 2018 Tiguan totaled 5,221 units

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 29,207 units delivered in November 2017, a 1.6 percent decrease compared to November 2016. With 309,395 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 8.3 percent in year-over-year sales.

As Volkswagen shifts its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs, the results are reflected in November’s sales as  SUVs accounted for more than 42 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The Chattanooga-built Atlas delivered 5,154 units, while the 2018 Tiguan delivered 5,221 units, both showing steady growth in their segments.

November 2017 Sales

November 17 November 16 Yr/Yr%
change		 November 17  YTD November 16 YTD Yr/Yr%
change
Golf  783  1,340 -41.6%  12,777  11,894 7.4%
GTI  1,754  2,216 -20.8%  20,574  21,157 -2.8%
Golf R  14  449 -96.9%  2,700  3,947 -31.6%
e-Golf  289  305 -5.2%  3,191  3,494 -8.7%
Golf SportWagen  1,436  2,174 -33.9%  25,207  12,227 106.2%
Total Golf Family  4,276  6,484 -34.1%  64,449  52,719 22.3%
Jetta Sedan  8,362  10,212 -18.1%  108,575  108,023 0.5%
Jetta SportWagen
(now Golf SportWagen)		           N/A           N/A           N/A           N/A  5 -120.0%
Total Jetta  8,362  10,212 -18.1%  108,574  108,028 0.5%
Beetle Coupe  684  915 -25.2%  8,045  8,738 -7.9%
Beetle Convertible  382  488 -21.7%  6,286  5,333 17.9%
Total Beetle  1,066  1,403 -24.0%  14,331  14,071 1.8%
Eos*           N/A           N/A           N/A  1  387 -99.7%
Passat  3,140  6,441 -51.2%  57,707  65,761 -12.2%
CC  61  268 -77.2%  1,301  2,863 -54.6%
Tiguan  1,726  4,516 -61.8%  23,669  38,063 -37.8%
2018 Tiguan  5,221           N/A           N/A  15,253           N/A           N/A
Touareg  201  348 -42.2%  3,061  3,827 -20.0%
Atlas  5,154           N/A           N/A  21,049           N/A           N/A
TOTAL  29,207  29,672 -1.6%  309,395  285,719 8.29%

*Eos production ended in July 2015

