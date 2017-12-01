Volkswagen of America reports November 2017 sales results

- Sales totaled 29,207 units, a decrease of 1.6 percent compared to November 2016
- Year-to-date sales totaled 309,395 units, an increase of 8.3 percent
- Sales of the Chattanooga-built Atlas totaled 5,154 units
- Sales of the all-new 2018 Tiguan totaled 5,221 units
Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 29,207 units delivered in November 2017, a 1.6 percent decrease compared to November 2016. With 309,395 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 8.3 percent in year-over-year sales.
As Volkswagen shifts its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs, the results are reflected in November’s sales as SUVs accounted for more than 42 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The Chattanooga-built Atlas delivered 5,154 units, while the 2018 Tiguan delivered 5,221 units, both showing steady growth in their segments.
November 2017 Sales
|November 17
|November 16
|Yr/Yr%
change
|November 17 YTD
|November 16 YTD
|Yr/Yr%
change
|Golf
|783
|1,340
|-41.6%
|12,777
|11,894
|7.4%
|GTI
|1,754
|2,216
|-20.8%
|20,574
|21,157
|-2.8%
|Golf R
|14
|449
|-96.9%
|2,700
|3,947
|-31.6%
|e-Golf
|289
|305
|-5.2%
|3,191
|3,494
|-8.7%
|Golf SportWagen
|1,436
|2,174
|-33.9%
|25,207
|12,227
|106.2%
|Total Golf Family
|4,276
|6,484
|-34.1%
|64,449
|52,719
|22.3%
|Jetta Sedan
|8,362
|10,212
|-18.1%
|108,575
|108,023
|0.5%
|Jetta SportWagen
(now Golf SportWagen)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|-120.0%
|Total Jetta
|8,362
|10,212
|-18.1%
|108,574
|108,028
|0.5%
|Beetle Coupe
|684
|915
|-25.2%
|8,045
|8,738
|-7.9%
|Beetle Convertible
|382
|488
|-21.7%
|6,286
|5,333
|17.9%
|Total Beetle
|1,066
|1,403
|-24.0%
|14,331
|14,071
|1.8%
|Eos*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|387
|-99.7%
|Passat
|3,140
|6,441
|-51.2%
|57,707
|65,761
|-12.2%
|CC
|61
|268
|-77.2%
|1,301
|2,863
|-54.6%
|Tiguan
|1,726
|4,516
|-61.8%
|23,669
|38,063
|-37.8%
|2018 Tiguan
|5,221
|N/A
|N/A
|15,253
|N/A
|N/A
|Touareg
|201
|348
|-42.2%
|3,061
|3,827
|-20.0%
|Atlas
|5,154
|N/A
|N/A
|21,049
|N/A
|N/A
|TOTAL
|29,207
|29,672
|-1.6%
|309,395
|285,719
|8.29%
*Eos production ended in July 2015*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.