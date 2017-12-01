Volkswagen of America reports November 2017 sales results

Sales totaled 29,207 units, a decrease of 1.6 percent compared to November 2016

Year-to-date sales totaled 309,395 units, an increase of 8.3 percent

Sales of the Chattanooga-built Atlas totaled 5,154 units

Sales of the all-new 2018 Tiguan totaled 5,221 units

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 29,207 units delivered in November 2017, a 1.6 percent decrease compared to November 2016. With 309,395 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 8.3 percent in year-over-year sales.

As Volkswagen shifts its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs, the results are reflected in November’s sales as SUVs accounted for more than 42 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The Chattanooga-built Atlas delivered 5,154 units, while the 2018 Tiguan delivered 5,221 units, both showing steady growth in their segments.

November 2017 Sales

November 17 November 16 Yr/Yr%

change November 17 YTD November 16 YTD Yr/Yr%

change Golf 783 1,340 -41.6% 12,777 11,894 7.4% GTI 1,754 2,216 -20.8% 20,574 21,157 -2.8% Golf R 14 449 -96.9% 2,700 3,947 -31.6% e-Golf 289 305 -5.2% 3,191 3,494 -8.7% Golf SportWagen 1,436 2,174 -33.9% 25,207 12,227 106.2% Total Golf Family 4,276 6,484 -34.1% 64,449 52,719 22.3% Jetta Sedan 8,362 10,212 -18.1% 108,575 108,023 0.5% Jetta SportWagen

(now Golf SportWagen) N/A N/A N/A N/A 5 -120.0% Total Jetta 8,362 10,212 -18.1% 108,574 108,028 0.5% Beetle Coupe 684 915 -25.2% 8,045 8,738 -7.9% Beetle Convertible 382 488 -21.7% 6,286 5,333 17.9% Total Beetle 1,066 1,403 -24.0% 14,331 14,071 1.8% Eos* N/A N/A N/A 1 387 -99.7% Passat 3,140 6,441 -51.2% 57,707 65,761 -12.2% CC 61 268 -77.2% 1,301 2,863 -54.6% Tiguan 1,726 4,516 -61.8% 23,669 38,063 -37.8% 2018 Tiguan 5,221 N/A N/A 15,253 N/A N/A Touareg 201 348 -42.2% 3,061 3,827 -20.0% Atlas 5,154 N/A N/A 21,049 N/A N/A TOTAL 29,207 29,672 -1.6% 309,395 285,719 8.29%

*Eos production ended in July 2015

