Volkswagen Amarok retains its pick-up crown in Towcar Of The Year Awards

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Amarok has pulled away from the competition yet again, having retained its position as winner of the pick-up category at the 2019 Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year awards.

For its 36th year, the 2019 Towcar of the Year competition featured significant changes, driven by the Club’s desire to provide the most relevant information for those thinking about purchasing a towcar. New for this year, vehicles were put into caravan weight categories – rather than listing them by price – to make it easier for buyers to tell which cars could tow their caravans. Cars were entered into classes using their 85% kerbweight figure or by their towing limit, whichever was the lower. Thirty-five cars were put through their paces during a series of rigorous tests at the Millbrook Proving Ground near Bedford to assess the vehicles’ ability to perform in all aspects of touring.

The latest version of the Volkswagen Amarok, with a 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine and 258 PS, was the winner in the Pick-Up category. Commenting on the win, the judges said: “Volkswagen’s impressive Amarok retained the ‘Pick-Up’ crown it won so convincingly last year. It’s well-deserved too – it put in a stonking performance, wowing the judges with its towing capabilities. Reversing a caravan onto a pitch will be aided by great all-round visibility, whilst a good interior is the icing on a very tasty cake!”

Head of Marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Sarah Cox, said: “This award is yet another string in the Amarok’s bow. The car is an accomplished all-rounder, combining a powerful engine, premium interior, great on-road manners, impressive off-road capabilities – and of course great towing ability and caravanability. I’d like to thank the Caravan and Motorhome Club for this accolade: the Club’s rigorous testing is second to none, meaning customers can buy with absolute confidence.”

For more details on the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Towcar of the Year competition and winners, please visit www.caravanclub.co.uk/towcar. For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, visit your local Van Centre, or go to www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles