Volkswagen AG semi-annual press conference 2018

The Press Conference about the first-half result of the Volkswagen AG will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, August 1st 2018 from 10.00am until 11.30am CEST (08.00am – 09.30am UTC)

   July 31, 2018

Internet (#VWGroup):

http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_ag/?lang=en

[Including Embed Codes].

Satellite-Feed for TV-Media:

Europe / Middle East – live HD Feed
Live to start at approx. 09.50am CEST / 07.50am UTC

Satellite: EUT12WB
Transponder (digital): F01, Ch. C, Slot 3-3
Downlink Frequency: 12.511,000 MHz
Polarisation: Y
Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English;
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption

USA / Canada – live HD Feed
Live feed to start at approx. 03.50am CEST / 07.50am GMT

Satellite: Galaxy 17
Transponder (digital): 12K, Slot A
Downlink Frequency: 11.926,500 MHz
Polarisation: Y
Video Std: 1080i/60Hz in NTSC
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.1200 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption

Middle East / Asia / Australia – live HD Feed
Live feed to start at approx. 07.50am UTC

Satellite: AsiaSat 5
Transponder (digital): C7H , Ch. 9B, Slot 2-2
Downlink Frequency: 3.866,500 MHz
Polarisation: X
Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English;
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption

All material can be used without copyright restrictions.

Contact: Mirco Lange / 0049-152-56 1902 58

