Volkswagen AG semi-annual press conference 2018

The Press Conference about the first-half result of the Volkswagen AG will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, August 1st 2018 from 10.00am until 11.30am CEST (08.00am – 09.30am UTC):
Internet (#VWGroup):
http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_ag/?lang=en[Including Embed Codes].
Satellite-Feed for TV-Media:
Europe / Middle East – live HD Feed
Live to start at approx. 09.50am CEST / 07.50am UTC
|Satellite:
|EUT12WB
|Transponder (digital):
|F01, Ch. C, Slot 3-3
|Downlink Frequency:
|12.511,000 MHz
|Polarisation:
|Y
|Video Std:
|1080i/50 Hz PAL
|Audio Channels:
|Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English;
|Modulation:
|DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
|Symbol rate:
|7.2000 Msymb/s
|FEC:
|3/4
|MPEG:
|4:2:0 / MPEG4
|Encryption:
|No encryption
USA / Canada – live HD Feed
Live feed to start at approx. 03.50am CEST / 07.50am GMT
|Satellite:
|Galaxy 17
|Transponder (digital):
|12K, Slot A
|Downlink Frequency:
|11.926,500 MHz
|Polarisation:
|Y
|Video Std:
|1080i/60Hz in NTSC
|Audio Channels:
|Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English
|Modulation:
|DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
|Symbol rate:
|7.1200 Msymb/s
|FEC:
|3/4
|MPEG:
|4:2:0 / MPEG4
|Encryption:
|No encryption
Middle East / Asia / Australia – live HD Feed
Live feed to start at approx. 07.50am UTC
|Satellite:
|AsiaSat 5
|Transponder (digital):
|C7H , Ch. 9B, Slot 2-2
|Downlink Frequency:
|3.866,500 MHz
|Polarisation:
|X
|Video Std:
|1080i/50 Hz PAL
|Audio Channels:
|Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English;
|Modulation:
|DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
|Symbol rate:
|7.2000 Msymb/s
|FEC:
|3/4
|MPEG:
|4:2:0 / MPEG4
|Encryption:
|No encryption
All material can be used without copyright restrictions.
Contact: Mirco Lange / 0049-152-56 1902 58
