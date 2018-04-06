Volkswagen adds tempting offer to stylish T-Roc design and sporty R-Line trims

A sporty SUV with a coupé silhouette, the new Volkswagen T-Roc is born confident. Up to now the appeal of the T-Roc S, SE and SEL models had been heightened with a generous deposit contribution. That offer is now extended to the T-Roc Design and new T-Roc R-Line versions, too.

A deposit contribution of £500 is available from participating Volkswagen Retailers nationwide when customers purchase a new T-Roc with Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 5.2% APR representative.

All Volkswagen T-Roc SUVs boast a high level of standard equipment, including an infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen, CD player, DAB radio and the ability to simultaneously pair two compatible mobile devices via Bluetooth. The list of standard equipment continues with a 2Zone electronic air conditioning system, which includes an allergy filter, and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors. The halogen clear headlights include automatic activation and LED running lights.

The T-Roc has been awarded a five star safety rating from Euro NCAP, thanks in part to its six airbags and advanced driver assistance systems. These include Electronic Stability Control and Lane Assist which, within system limits, helps to prevent the T-Roc from straying out of its lane. In addition the car includes Front Assist, which uses radar to help prevent frontal accidents.

In Design trim, the T-Roc starts at £21,130 (RRP OTR) and is fitted with a variety of exciting personalisation and styling elements. Perhaps the most prominent is the two-tone paintwork, with a roof and door mirror colour that contrasts with the main bodywork colour. The options available, at no additional cost, are Pure White, Black, Flash Red or Dark Oak Brown.

This look is enhanced by the 17-inch ‘Mayfield’ alloy wheels and tinted rear glass. Sport-style body-coloured bumpers and a silver-metallic underbody panel add to the athletic feel of the T-Roc Design. When viewed from the rear, a standout feature is the twin chrome-effect trapezoid exhaust tailpipe surrounds left and right.

Inside, the dashpad and interior door panels can be specified in Energetic Orange, Ravenna Blue or Turmeric Yellow, depending on the exterior colour chosen. At night, two LED reading lights and ambient lighting in the front footwell, plus light strips below the trim in the front doors, add to the T-Roc’s confident looks.

The T-Roc R-Line, available to order in the UK this week, features sporty styling and refined driving dynamics. The model features 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels shod with low rolling resistance tyres; sports suspension; body-coloured roof spoiler and styling pack including R-Line design front and rear bumpers, black wheel arch extensions, body-coloured side skirts and unique R-Line badging. Prices start from £26,450 (RRP OTR).

Volkswagen launched the new T-Roc in the autumn, and the all-new sixth generation Polo joined the brand’s model line-up soon afterwards. Instantly praised for its space, safety, style and technology, a five-star verdict from What Car? magazine and a nine-out-of-ten score from The Daily Telegraph underline the new Polo’s inherent strengths.

Adding to the appeal of the latest Polo, which starts from £13,860 (RRP OTR), is the combination of free insurance and a £500 deposit contribution¹ from participating Volkswagen Retailers nationwide when customers purchase a Polo with Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 6.3% APR representative. One year’s free insurance is available to qualifying customers aged between 18 and 80².

The new Polo brings big-car technology to the supermini sector, including a range of driver assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Front Assist and Rear Traffic Alert. These help to make the new Polo a particularly safe car and, like the new T-Roc, it secured a full five star rating from Euro NCAP.

LED daytime running lights and an eight-inch colour touchscreen from the entry-level Polo S ensure the car combines technology with comfort and style. For high performance, look no further than the forthcoming 200 PS Polo GTI – due to arrive in the UK in May.

Volkswagen Retailers have a variety of other attractive offers, too. These include a £1,500 deposit contribution on the latest Golf and Golf Estate when customers purchase via Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 5.2% APR representative (e-Golf excluded).

One of Volkswagen’s top sellers in the UK is the Tiguan, and this SUV is available with a £2,000 deposit contribution when purchased via Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 5.4% APR representative.

Volkswagen launched its premium fastback, the Arteon, in 2017 and the technology-laden model is now available with a £3,000 deposit contribution when purchased via Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 4.2% APR representative.

Additionally, the Touareg with the 262 PS 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine is available with a deposit contribution of £6,000 when customers purchase via Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ at 6.0% APR representative. For the less powerful engine, the 204 PS 3.0-litre V6 TDI diesel, the deposit contribution is £4,000 at 6.1% APR.

For more details on the complete Volkswagen range – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk .

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.