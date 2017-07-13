Volkswagen adds petrol power to Passat and Tiguan

Four efficient petrol engines are now available to order for the first time from Volkswagen Retailers in the popular Passat Saloon and Estate, and Tiguan SUV, model ranges.

The comprehensive line-up of new petrol engines now being offered in Passat and Tiguan further broaden the cars’ appeal while also allowing the growing numbers of buyers keen to enjoy the benefits of petrol power to consider two of Volkswagen’s most popular models.

The stylish Passat Saloon and Estate family enters this growing market sector with four petrol engines options, ranging from a frugal 1.4-litre TSI 125 PS to a potent 2.0-litre TSI 220 PS, and also including the impressive 1.4-litre TSI 150 PS with Active Cylinder Technology.

What’s more, for the first time the sporty R-Line trim is being made available with an entry-level engine in Passat. This broadens choice as well as making stylish R-Line ownership even more accessible – with the new 1.4-litre TSI 125 PS Passat R-Line a particularly attractive proposition for style- and budget-conscious buyers.

Hard-headed fleet and business users could be equally enamoured of the new petrol-powered Passats thanks to a strong set of benefit in kind (BIK) statistics.

When it comes to company car tax, the Passat 1.4 TSI ACT 150 PS SE Business six-speed manual, with an on-the-road price of £23,775 RRP, produces a BIK rating of 22% meaning a 40% tax payer would incur a tax charge of £6,880 over a typical three years behind the wheel.

The equivalent Passat 2.0 TDI 150 PS SE Business six-speed manual driver would be required to pay HMRC £7,746 over the same 36-month spell thanks to the car’s £25,675 RRP and 23% BIK rate.

The new petrol-powered Passat models – which exactly mirror the equipment specifications of their diesel siblings on a like-for-like trim basis – will sit alongside the existing diesel engines in the extensive Passat family, and will be introduced at an RRP roughly £1,900 below their diesel equivalents, making them a compelling alternative for many buyers.

Meanwhile, seven new petrol derivatives have also been added to the burgeoning Volkswagen Tiguan range. The 1.4-litre 125 PS TSI 2WD has been introduced on the SE and SE Nav trim lines, offering a lower entry price from just £25,000 RRP OTR into these desirable models.

The accomplished 1.4-litre 150 PS 2WD DSG is now available on the SEL and R-Line which, priced from £29,900 RRP OTR for the SEL trim, also creates a lower entry point into these luxurious and sporty models.

Welcoming the arrival of these new petrol engine options in two of Volkswagen’s most sought-after models Wes Withey, Volkswagen UK Product Marketing Manager, said: “Adding petrol engine options to our popular Passat family, in particular, is a great step forward.

“Powerful, refined and frugal – these new petrol units make the Passat more accessible in terms of price, as well as further broadening the cars’ already extensive appeal.”

For more details on all the cars in Volkswagen’s updated Tiguan and Passat ranges together with brochures and pricing, and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.