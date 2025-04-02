Volkswagen adds eHybrid variants to Multivan and Caddy Cargo line-ups

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding its line-up of plug-in hybrid van options available in the UK, with the introduction of the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the Caddy Cargo eHybrid.
Both new models are available to order through a UK Van Centre from today. Prices for the capable and versatile Caddy Cargo eHybrid start at £28,435.001, with the spacious and flexible Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION available from £45,465.001.
Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION
The new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION has an innovative all-wheel drive system, with the electric motor on the rear axle working in tandem with the engine which powers the front axle.
Customers have a choice of two trim levels – Life and Style – and two vehicle lengths (Standard and Long Wheelbase), with the new 1.5 TSI 245PS 6-speed DSG 4MOTION powertrain. Featuring a much larger 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION delivers an impressive WLTP range of up to 57.2 miles2 on pure electric, while providing the flexibility to enjoy longer journeys.
As with other Multivan models, the new 4MOTION variant offers space for up to seven seats as standard, and the same 469 litres of luggage space, extending to 1,844 litres with the rear seats removed.
Caddy Cargo eHybrid
Strengthening Volkswagen’s line-up of plug-in hybrid commercial vehicles available to customers, the Caddy Cargo panel van receives a plug-in hybrid drive for the first time, the 1.5 TSI 150PS 6-speed DSG engine. The new variant is available in a choice of three trim levels – Commerce, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro.
Compared to other variants, the new Caddy Cargo eHybrid benefits from an even more generous payload of up to 740kg, while providing the same max load length of 2,150mm and up to 3.7m3 load volume, despite its compact design.
The new models are open for orders from 2 April, with full details available at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.
The Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION
The Life trim features a generous level of standard equipment, including:
- 16” “Syracuse” Alloy wheels in silver; or 17” “Dundrod” Alloy wheels
- Sliding doors on the left and right with power latching
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Slidable multi-function table/center console with 3 cup holders
- Ready 2 Discover Infotainment System with 10″ Display
- Digital Cockpit
- Mobile phone interface
- Air conditioning system with manual control, with auxiliary heater for passenger compartment
- Storage compartments under the second and third seat row, and two waste bins
- 7 single seats (removable/movable)
- 2 USB-C ports in the front and 4x USB-C Ports in the passenger compartment
- Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring
- Rear view camera
- Anti-theft alarm system with interior monitoring, backup horn and towing protection
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane keeping system – Lane Assist
- Driver alert system
- Lane Change Assist
- Dark-tinted windows in the rear seat area, heat-reflecting and 65% light- absorbing privacy glass
In addition, the Style trim adds:
- 17” black diamond-turned surface “Dundrod” Alloy wheels
- 3-zone Air Care Climatronic with additional control panel in passenger compartment
- Heated front seats
- Heated windscreen
- 30-colour interior ambient lighting
- Electric sliding door on the left / right with Easy Open feature
- Advanced high-beam control Dynamic Light Assist for LED matrix headlamps
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Voice control including Alexa web app
- Central locking system with keyless locking and starting system Keyless Advanced with SAFELOCK
- Dynamic headlight range control with dynamic cornering light
- IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlamps with LED separate daytime running light
The Caddy Cargo eHybrid
The Commerce trim is equipped with standard features, including:
- 16” Black steel wheels with wheel trims
- 6 lashing rings in load compartment
- Single near-side sliding door (SWB), or twin near-side and off-side sliding doors (Maxi)
- Composition Colour 10.4” infotainment system
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Bluetooth – mobile phone interface
- DAB – digital radio
- Cruise control including speed limiter
- Electric parking brake with Auto Hold function
- Lockable globe compartment door with light
- Power-adjustable exterior mirrors
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Electronically-controlled heating system
- Bulkhead without window
- Heat insulating windscreen
- Roof rails preparation
- Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn and towing protection
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring
- 2-Zone climate control in cab
- Rear parking sensors
- Driver alert system
- Anti-lock Braking System
- Mode 2, type 2 charging cable
On top of this, Commerce Plus adds:
- Storage compartments under driver and front passenger seats
- ergoComfort seat with manual height adjustment for front seat, depth adjustment on driver seat
- Power lumbar for driver seat and manual lumber for passenger seat
- Leather multi-function steering wheel
- Armrest for driver seat
- Air conditioning – manual in the cab
- App-Connect
- Body coloured bumpers
- Sun visors with vanity mirror
In addition to Commerce Plus, Commerce Pro adds:
- 10.4” navigation system “Discover Media” with colour touch screen and 4 speakers
- We Connect Plus preparation
- Keyless go without SAFELOCK
- Wireless App-Connect
- Armrest for both seats
- Exterior mirrors, power folding
- Heated front seats or driver and front passenger
- Heated washer nozzles
- Heated windscreen
- LED rear tail lights
- Parking sensors – front and rear
- Rear view camera
SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles