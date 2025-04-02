Volkswagen adds eHybrid variants to Multivan and Caddy Cargo line-ups

Both practical Caddy Cargo van and seven-seat Multivan people carrier add plug-in hybrid powertrains to line-up

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding its line-up of plug-in hybrid van options available in the UK, with the introduction of the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the Caddy Cargo eHybrid.

Both new models are available to order through a UK Van Centre from today. Prices for the capable and versatile Caddy Cargo eHybrid start at £28,435.001, with the spacious and flexible Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION available from £45,465.001.

Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION

The new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION has an innovative all-wheel drive system, with the electric motor on the rear axle working in tandem with the engine which powers the front axle.

Customers have a choice of two trim levels – Life and Style – and two vehicle lengths (Standard and Long Wheelbase), with the new 1.5 TSI 245PS 6-speed DSG 4MOTION powertrain. Featuring a much larger 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION delivers an impressive WLTP range of up to 57.2 miles2 on pure electric, while providing the flexibility to enjoy longer journeys.

As with other Multivan models, the new 4MOTION variant offers space for up to seven seats as standard, and the same 469 litres of luggage space, extending to 1,844 litres with the rear seats removed.

Caddy Cargo eHybrid

Strengthening Volkswagen’s line-up of plug-in hybrid commercial vehicles available to customers, the Caddy Cargo panel van receives a plug-in hybrid drive for the first time, the 1.5 TSI 150PS 6-speed DSG engine. The new variant is available in a choice of three trim levels – Commerce, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro.

Compared to other variants, the new Caddy Cargo eHybrid benefits from an even more generous payload of up to 740kg, while providing the same max load length of 2,150mm and up to 3.7m3 load volume, despite its compact design.

The new models are open for orders from 2 April, with full details available at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

The Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION

The Life trim features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

16” “Syracuse” Alloy wheels in silver; or 17” “Dundrod” Alloy wheels

Sliding doors on the left and right with power latching

Multifunctional leather steering wheel

Slidable multi-function table/center console with 3 cup holders

Ready 2 Discover Infotainment System with 10″ Display

Digital Cockpit

Mobile phone interface

Air conditioning system with manual control, with auxiliary heater for passenger compartment

Storage compartments under the second and third seat row​, and two waste bins

7 single seats (removable/movable)

2 USB-C ports in the front and 4x USB-C Ports in the passenger compartment​

Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors

Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring

Rear view camera

Anti-theft alarm system with interior monitoring, backup horn and towing protection

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane keeping system – Lane Assist

Driver alert system

Lane Change Assist

Dark-tinted windows in the rear seat area, heat-reflecting and 65% light- absorbing privacy glass

In addition, the Style trim adds:

17” black diamond-turned surface “Dundrod” Alloy wheels

3-zone Air Care Climatronic with additional control panel in passenger compartment

Heated front seats

Heated windscreen

30-colour interior ambient lighting

Electric sliding door on the left / right with Easy Open feature

Advanced high-beam control Dynamic Light Assist for LED matrix headlamps

Digital Cockpit Pro

Voice control including Alexa web app

Central locking system with keyless locking and starting system Keyless Advanced with SAFELOCK

Dynamic headlight range control with dynamic cornering light

IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlamps with LED separate daytime running light

The Caddy Cargo eHybrid

The Commerce trim is equipped with standard features, including:

16” Black steel wheels with wheel trims

6 lashing rings in load compartment

Single near-side sliding door (SWB), or twin near-side and off-side sliding doors (Maxi)

Composition Colour 10.4” infotainment system

Digital Cockpit Pro

Bluetooth – mobile phone interface

DAB – digital radio

Cruise control including speed limiter

Electric parking brake with Auto Hold function

Lockable globe compartment door with light

Power-adjustable exterior mirrors

Multi-function steering wheel

Electronically-controlled heating system

Bulkhead without window

Heat insulating windscreen

Roof rails preparation

Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn and towing protection

Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring

2-Zone climate control in cab

Rear parking sensors

Driver alert system

Anti-lock Braking System

Mode 2, type 2 charging cable

On top of this, Commerce Plus adds:

Storage compartments under driver and front passenger seats

ergoComfort seat with manual height adjustment for front seat, depth adjustment on driver seat

Power lumbar for driver seat and manual lumber for passenger seat

Leather multi-function steering wheel

Armrest for driver seat

Air conditioning – manual in the cab

App-Connect

Body coloured bumpers

Sun visors with vanity mirror

In addition to Commerce Plus, Commerce Pro adds:

10.4” navigation system “Discover Media” with colour touch screen and 4 speakers

We Connect Plus preparation

Keyless go without SAFELOCK

Wireless App-Connect

Armrest for both seats

Exterior mirrors, power folding

Heated front seats or driver and front passenger

Heated washer nozzles

Heated windscreen

LED rear tail lights

Parking sensors – front and rear

Rear view camera

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles