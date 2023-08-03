Volkswagen accelerates engineering and R&D capabilities within the North American region

Lyndon Lie joins Volkswagen North American Region as Chief Engineering Officer

Volkswagen continues to expand its design and engineering capabilities as well as grow its leadership team in North America with the addition of the company’s new Chief Engineering Officer, Lyndon Lie. Building on his extensive leadership experience at General Motors and Nikola Corporation, Lie will oversee the development of future Volkswagen vehicles for the North American market, as well as research and development priorities across North America.

Lie, who will be based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, brings extensive vehicle engineering experience that will help advance Volkswagen’s commitment to mobility innovation. Notably, this includes the design, development and launch of multiple battery electric vehicles (BEVs), as well as developing and launching advanced driver assistance systems.

“Lyndon brings incredible experience to the Volkswagen brand, which will help us achieve our goal of growing our market share across North America in this decade,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Designing and engineering our vehicles to meet the unique needs of our markets is more critical than ever before. To achieve this, we continue to take proactive steps to strengthen our capabilities and experience within the North American market.”

Prior to joining Volkswagen, Lie served as the global head of product development for the Nikola Corporation, where he was responsible for the development of new BEV and FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) heavy-duty trucks. Lie also spent nearly three decades at General Motors Corporation, having served as the global chief engineer for the Cadillac CT6 as well as overseeing the initial introduction of GM’s Super Cruise ADAS (SAE L2/L3) technology system.

“Developing innovative mobility products that deliver value to an ever-changing market is a true passion of mine and naturally aligns with where Volkswagen is heading,” said Lie. “The opportunity to apply my professional background to Volkswagen’s engineering and R&D legacy empowers us to develop technology-forward solutions that excite consumers.”

