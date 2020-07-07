Volkswagen: 5 Coolest things about the 2020 Jetta

Volkswagen of America continues the 5 coolest things video series highlighting the most interesting things you may not know about models from the 2020 lineup—from the entry-level Jetta to the top-of-the-line Arteon. Today’s vehicle: the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.
- Most affordable new 2020 Volkswagen. With a starting MSRP of $18,895 for the S trim, Jetta is the only model year 2020 Volkswagen with a starting MSRP under $20,000 in the U.S. Market, and it includes standard equipment such as 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights (including daytime-running lights) and taillights, automatic headlights, front Comfort seats with 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, multifunction steering wheel, Composition Color MIBII infotainment system, VW App-Connect, VW Car-Net® with five years of Remote Access services for no additional charge, Bluetooth® for compatible devices, and 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk.
- Highest EPA estimated fuel economy of any 2020 VW. The 2020 Jetta is powered by Volkswagen’s 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The 16-valve engine is able to generate peak torque at just 1,400 rpm, while at the same time returning EPA-estimated fuel economy of 30/40/34 mpg (city/highway/combined) regardless of transmission choice—six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.
- Mood lighting. Jetta SEL and SEL Premium models feature a standard 10-color LED ambient lighting system. Coordinated with the Drive Mode Selection feature, the system provides soothing indirect white light in the Normal profile, red light in the Sport profile and blue light in the Eco profile. The driver can set any of the ten colors using Manual or Custom mode.
- Digital Cockpit. Though Atlas and Tiguan were the first VW models to debut the adjustable digital gauge cluster, the Jetta was the first to receive the fully customizable version of Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit. Whereas the 2018 SUVs had 7 preset dial configurations to choose from, the updated system offers 21 possible views, with each dial being individually customizable. The 10.25-inch display is fitted on either side with fixed gas and engine temperature gauges and allows a full-screen map (if equipped with navigation).
- KESSY auto-close. Jetta SE and above models feature KESSY® keyless access and push-button start. This makes locking and unlocking the doors a breeze—just approach the cars with keys on you (in a pocket or purse) and touch the sensor on the door handle to unlock, and retouch the sensor on leaving to lock. But the best part is, if you get out and realize you forgot to close the windows or sunroof, a long press on the sensor will close them without turning the car back on.
SOURCE: Volkswagen of America