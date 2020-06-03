Volkswagen: 2021 Arteon set to premiere June 24th

In advance of a virtual world première later this month, Volkswagen is giving a first glimpse of the new Arteon. Alongside the classic gran turismo, a shooting brake will also be available in Europe.

Volkswagen will introduce a major update of the model line with the debut of the two Arteon versions. On the inside, the Arteon will be given a completely new cockpit environment to match its exclusive nature, and the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) systems will be integrated to ensure the best possible connectivity.

Intelligent assist systems will also be introduced in this avant-garde model line. Thanks to “Travel Assist”, highly assisted driving—within the system limits—will be possible in the new Arteon models for the first time. Designed particularly with long-distance journeys in mind, these Volkswagen models will take over steering, acceleration and braking up to speeds of 130 mph—under the control of the driver.

The world première and detailed information about the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake will follow later this month.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America