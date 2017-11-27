Volker Hansen the new General Manager of Fleetboard and Head of Digital Solutions & Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

On 1 January 2018 Volker Hansen will become the new General Manager of Fleetboard GmbH, the world’s most successful provider of connected services for commercial vehicles. In this position he also becomes Head of Digital Solutions & Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Responsibility for both areas was previously held by Dr Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, who moved on to become General Manager of moovel GmbH on 1 November 2017.

Since 2014, as part of the corporate CASE activities, Volker Hansen has been responsible for the development of electric powertrains at Mercedes-Benz Cars. CASE stands for Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service and Electric Drive – the future strategic fields for Daimler AG.

“I am very pleased that in Volker Hansen, we have gained an experienced and ideally suitable colleague for digital and connected services in the truck sector. These activities are a central component of the business system and success of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Volker Hansen and his team will effectively expand the innovative Fleetboard products and digital services for our customers,” says Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Volker Hansen began his career at Daimler AG in Berlin in 1995. After various positions in Germany and abroad, he became responsible for the innovation strategy and project portfolio for research and predevelopment at Mercedes-Benz Cars from 2004. Between 2006 and 2011 he was Head of Innovation Strategy and Key Account Research and Development at Mercedes-Benz Cars. From 2011 to 2014 he was responsible for strategic project management for the localisation of the Vito in the NAFTA and Latin America regions.

Since as long as 2003, Fleetboard has combined experience from the logistics and commercial vehicle sectors with connectivity and digitisation. Its core field of business has always been digital telematics for commercial vehicles. Since the initial market launch in 2000, some 220 000 vehicles operated by more than 7000 customers worldwide have been fitted with Fleetboard facilities. The aim of Fleetboard is not only to constantly improve existing products for the logistics sector, but also to develop completely new solutions quickly and effectively. Today Fleetboard records a wealth of vehicle status, tour and position data, and sends it by mobile phone to the relevant company. Fleetboard offers a comprehensive range of modularly designed services relating to fleet, order and driver management, which customers can combine according to their specific needs. The aim is to support the logistics processes as far as possible with digital solutions and to increase the profitability of all the protagonists within the logistic industry.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.