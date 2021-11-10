Voith to supply retarders for Turkish truck manufacturer Ford Otosan’s new EcoTorq 16-speed transmission

With Ford Otosan, Voith has gained a new customer in the commercial vehicle segment. As an exclusive partner, the Heidenheim-based technology group will in future supply the retarders for the new EcoTorq heavy-duty transmission developed and manufactured by the Turkish commercial vehicle manufacturer itself. The 16-speed transmission was specially developed for heavy commercial vehicles equipped with a 13-liter Ford Ecotorq Euro 6 engine. One prominent example is the F-Max long-haul semitrailer, launched in 2019 and voted “Truck of the Year”, and with which the company aims to expand into Western Europe.

An integrated retarder type VR 115 CT fitted to the output side of the transmission ensures wear-free braking. The retarder drive shaft is connected to the vehicle’s cardan shaft via a step-up gear wheel. Ford Otosan launched the automatic version of the new EcoTorq 16-speed transmission in Turkey for all vehicle segments in October 2021. The launch of the manual version will follow. In 2022, the transmission will then also be introduced in international markets for all of the company’s heavy-duty vehicles.