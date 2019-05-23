Voith to present innovative product solutions for urban transportation at UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019

Voith will participate in the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019, taking place June 9-12 in Stockholm, Sweden. Under the theme “The Art of Public Transport” the summit will focus on innovative transportation systems and urban mobility. Voith’s latest developments for the public transport sector will be showcased at stand A2050. Among other topics, Voith will display the electric motor of the Voith Electrical Drive System for city buses and Smart Schaku, a monitoring tool that tracks the status of rail couplers in real-time. Further, Pilotfish will also be part of the presentation due to the newly announced strategic partnership.

Efficient and reliable electrical drive system for city buses

With the unique and fully electric Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS), Voith enters the growing market for e-mobility. The VEDS is the first manufacturer-independent complete system, including the drive components, control of the auxiliaries, high-voltage distribution, cooling system and wiring of all these components. Additionally, the plug-and-play roof rack makes it easy for the customer to integrate all of these components into vehicles without a big effort. The water-cooled permanent magnet motor has a high power density and can be used in single, articulated and double decker buses.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Voith