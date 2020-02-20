Voith presents the further development of the award-winning VRA technology at JEC World 2020

Voith will again be presented with product innovations at the annual JEC World in Paris, taking place March 3-5, 2020. Themed “More than lightweight,” Voith’s trade show presentation will focus on CFRP components, especially tailored stacks for the automotive and aerospace sectors. A special highlight is the first-time presentation of semi-finished products from the second Voith Roving Applicator Generation (VRA NextGen). Visitors can see this technology and attend the presentation at the Voith booth located in Hall 6, U37.

VRA NextGen: fully automatic direct placement of pre-impregnated fibers

The first generation of VRA technology has already been very well received in the market and was honored with several awards. Now, the improved process enables the direct deposition of prepreg tapes – carbon fiber tapes impregnated with epoxy resin. Previously, this was only possible with dry material. Instead of applying a binder, the resin is impregnated directly into the fibers. This further streamlines the process chain and facilitates handling of the workpieces – especially if they are processed within the same production line. The technology is also suitable for the series production of CFRP components.

Both the basic VRA technology and the further development VRA NextGen enable optimized fiber placement with the help of Voith’s innovations in fiber conditioning and tape handling. The result is customized stacks that reduce waste and increase cost efficiency.

From prototype to automatic production line

Visitors to the booth will also be able to find out more about the many opportunities for cooperation. As a full-range supplier, Voith supports customers throughout the entire production development process – from the initial, individual idea to the prototype, small or large series production and the development of automated production lines.

Voith Composites is the R&D and production center of carbon fiber-reinforced composites in the Voith Group.

SOURCE: Voith