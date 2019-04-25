Voith presents innovative coupling and hydraulic solutions for automotive testing at ATE 2019

Voith presents its newest developments for automotive testing applications at Automotive Testing Expo 2019 in Stuttgart. At booth 1374, Voith will showcase different variations of coupling solutions that allow realistic and flexible testing processes in the automotive industry.

Besides unique coupling innovations for test benches, Voith will also present its high-performance servo drives that allow the highest dynamics and safety for automotive testing devices and test rigs. The reliability and efficiency of the product portfolio ensure high-quality tests for automotive components.

Realistic tests for combustion engines in all speed ranges

Voith designed the HP Coupling specifically for realistic test scenarios of internal combustion engines where a dummy gearbox is bell-house mounted to the engine. The highly flexible coupling protects the driveline of the test rig by avoiding critical torsional vibrations and shifting the resonance frequency of the system below idle speed. In combination with an updated Voith Hydrodamp Technology the HP Coupling secures a safe testing process even at high speeds up to 8,500 rpm and temperatures up to 150°C. A viscous-hydraulic damping and an isolation function give the coupling optimal damping behavior across the entire nominal speed range. Therefore, the HP Coupling enables highest service life of all drive components of the test rig and very precise test results.

Tailored and flexible coupling for major engine test cells

The Voith D Coupling features high torsional flexibility, which makes it possible to reproduce test cycles more precisely in supercritical operations to achieve accurate results at speeds up to 10,000 rpm. The coupling shifts a system’s critical resonance frequencies below the operational speed range and dampens undesirable alternating torques.

Designed to be modular, the coupling can also be easily integrated into a wide range of engine test rigs. The connections can be adapted to almost all types of engines and dynos, saving costs for adaptation expenses and allowing for the development of an improved design with a shorter lever arm. Less stress is placed on all the connected units when moving through the resonance speed (engine start) and in other speed ranges, extending the service life of all of test rig driveline components. Higher availability and lower life cycle costs for the system also contribute to cost savings and process efficiency.

High performance combined with a long lifetime

The self-contained CLDP servo drive combines hydraulics with a servo-electric system and is suitable for all linear movements in test machines. The drive is extremely compact, highly dynamic and facilitates significant increases in productivity for testing devices. Furthermore, the drive is distinguished by its very high energy efficiency, force and position controls, long lifetime, and virtually wear-free operation. Besides the implementation in test rigs, the CLDP servo drive is generally used in applications such as presses, shearing machines, forming machines and special machines requiring dynamic response, repeatability and reliability.

SOURCE: Voth