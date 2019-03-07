Voith at the Hannover Messe 2019: showcasing IIoT platform solution and robotics

HEIDENHEIM/HANOVER. Under the motto “Integrated Industry – Industrial Intelligence” the Hannover Messe opens its doors this year to focus on digital networking between humans and machines in the age of artificial intelligence. By providing insights into the IIoT platform OnCumulus, Voith experts demonstrate how the combination of deep domain knowledge with state-of-the-art technology creates real added-value for customers. In the area of robotics, Voith provides solutions for the interaction between humans and machines by combining robotics, artificial intelligence and digital apps with know-how in automation and processes.

Showcasing the Voith IIoT platform OnCumulus

Based on open source and highly standardized technologies, Voith supports its customers in optimizing their processes and resources to achieve greater productivity and flexibility, as well as data privacy and security. With the launch of OnCumulus in April 2018, Voith brings a secure and modular IIoT platform with proven industry applications to the cloud. OnCumulus serves as the structured data hub for data from all kinds of sources – for example, plants, production lines, machines and devices. Customers benefit from one central platform for their data from which they can launch their digitalization initiatives.

“Voith is the ideal partner for the digital transformation in the industrial environment,” says Dr. Benedikt Hofmann, CTO Voith Digital Ventures. “With a very client-focused approach of our IIoT platform OnCumulus we assure flexible digital solutions to meet the varied requirements of our customers.”

Voith also offers the possibility for the IIoT platform OnCumulus to run on the cloud of Amazon Web Services. The managed cloud service of Amazon, AWS IoT Core, allows connected devices to interact easily and securely with cloud applications and other devices. Voith Digital Ventures is part of Amazon’s trade fair appearance at booth F46 in hall 6.

Visitors to the booth will discover a live demonstration of the OnCumulus platform and hear about solutions and examples of industry specific applications. Voith will show a use case to demonstrate the end-to-end connectivity to the cloud and the visualization, respectively. Additionally, there is the opportunity to experience the benefits of the IIoT platform during expert speeches.

The topic “Hype or necessity? – What motivates industrial manufacturers to develop their own IIoT platforms” will be explained by Jürgen Käser, Senior Technology Manager, Voith Digital Ventures, during his speech in the Industry Forum 4.0 in hall 8, booth D17 on April 3, 2019 at 12 pm – 12:30 pm.

Voith Robotics offers complete system integration for robot-assisted automation

Together with our joint venture partner Franka Emika, Voith Robotics showcases intelligent and innovative solutions in the area of automated production and assembly at Hannover Messe 2019. Voith Robotics will present the collaborative robot “Panda” and related applications at booth D40 in hall 17.

As a system integrator Voith Robotics offers complete solutions, integrating “Panda” with third party components and extending its flexible software platform with customized apps. The highly sensitive and collaborative lightweight robot increases production and assembly efficiency significantly, as it performs specific tasks in form of modular programs (apps). “The ‘Panda’ robot has human-like capabilities and high-resolution sensitivity in all seven joints for robust assembly,” states Thomas Erdmann, CEO Voith Robotics. “It offers high-performance operation and can provide a complete workspace covering kinematics and excellent precision.”

In addition, Voith Robotics helps customers develop new apps for “Panda” and implement additional use cases. At the booth, Voith will demonstrate how easily and intuitively “Panda” can be configured by existing personnel without any robotics expertise.

We are looking forward to your visit:

Amazon Web Services Germany: hall 6, booth F46

Franka Emika: hall 17, booth D40

Industry Forum 4.0, speech, hall 8, booth D17, April 3, 2019,

12 pm – 12:30 pm: “Hype or necessity? – What motivates industrial manufacturers to develop their own IIoT platforms,” Jürgen Käser, Senior Technology Manager, Voith Digital Ventures

SOURCE: Voith