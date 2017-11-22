Viva Rocks this Christmas with Vauxhall

Featuring a raised ride height with body cladding, a robust new interior and the latest connectivity including OnStar and R 4.0 IntelliLink, Vauxhall’s rugged VIVA ROCKS is available to order now priced from £11,530 on-the-road.

The new model features many design cues typically found on larger SUV models, such as an increased ride height that enables better visibility and improved response to uneven surfaces – such as country lanes or potholes. Ideally suited to city conditions, VIVA ROCKS gives occupants excellent connectivity, while retaining the practicality of the Vauxhall VIVA with five doors, five seats, compact dimensions and a luggage capacity in excess of 1,000 litres.

Clever design tweaks set the VIVA ROCKS apart from its A-segment rivals, as well as from its tamer, well-established, sibling. Silver roof rails, rugged front (including fog lights) and rear bumpers with integrated skid pads, muscular wheel arches, and unique 15-inch bi-colour look alloy wheels, all ensure that the new model has a distinctive edge, yet simultaneously keeps enough features to retain the VIVA’s dynamic, sporty appearance.

On the inside, VIVA ROCKS gets a new interior with sophisticated touches throughout. The optional R 4.0 IntelliLink system brings the world of smartphones to the VIVA ROCKS via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, also providing navigation through Apple Maps or Google Maps. Alternatively, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink offers an integrated navigation system.

The connectivity offering of the VIVA ROCKS is completed with the availability of the personal connectivity and service assistant, OnStar, making it among the best connected A-segment cars on the market.

The updated exterior and stylish interior are not all the VIVA ROCKS has to offer though, giving the same high levels of practicality, comfort and safety provided in the Vauxhall VIVA. Five doors guarantee convenient access to the front and rear seats, which can be folded down to give the VIVA ROCKS an impressive luggage capacity of 1,013 litres. The ‘City’ driving mode reduces steering effort to assist with tight manoeuvres in heavy city traffic, with cruise control supporting speed management. Additional features that support the driver include Park Assist, which makes parking safer and easier.

