Vittori to unveil first hypercar in Miami on October 4, 2025

Vittori, a new hypercar company, will unveil its first model on October 4, 2025 in Miami at a private, invite-only event. The running concept car was developed in collaboration with Pininfarina, the legendary Italian studio behind icons for Ferrari and Maserati.

The concept previews Vittori’s engineering approach: AI-assisted design, lightweight construction with titanium 3D-printed components and advanced composites.

Power comes from a hybrid system pairing a high-performance internal-combustion engine with electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack, targeting 1,100 horsepower. The car on display is a running concept; production specifications may change, and timing will be announced as development progresses.

“Partnering with Pininfarina lets us combine timeless design with modern manufacturing,” said Carlos Cruz, founder and CEO of Vittori. “This concept shows the direction of our first production car—driver-focused, shaped by AI, and built with uncompromising materials.”

SOURCE: Business Wire