Vitesco Technologies wins major order for 800-volt SiC-technology in electric vehicles

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, has won a major order with a sales volume in a triple-digit million Euro amount for an innovative high-voltage component. For the first time ever, the company will be supplying an 800-volt inverter with silicon carbide technology in significant quantities for the new electric vehicle platform of the Hyundai Motor Group.

This partnership demonstrates once again that Vitesco Technologies meets the highest requirements with innovative key components for electric vehicles. In this way, our company is contributing toward making the electric mobility of the future even more efficient, convenient and thus also more sustainable. Thomas Stierle, Executive Vice President Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies

Up until now, most electric vehicles have used a voltage of 400-volts for the drive. Only a few battery-powered premium models and sports cars have an 800-volt architecture. The E-GMP electric car platform from the Hyundai Motor Group, which was presented just a few weeks ago, also works at a voltage of 800-volt. This brings several advantages for drivers of electric vehicles: For example, the doubled voltage significantly shortens the battery’s charging time. Depending on capacity, it should be possible to charge the battery to 80 percent in less than twenty minutes, depending on battery capacity. In addition, the 800-volt electrical system enables a higher power output. It also significantly improves the efficiency of the electric drive.

ELEVEN NEW ELECTRIC MODELS WITH 800-VOLT TECHNOLOGY BY 2025

Vitesco Technologies uses semiconductors made from silicon carbide for the 800-volt inverter, which significantly increase the efficiency. This technology is the only way to harvest the full potential of the high-voltage architecture while at the same time providing maximum efficiency.

Based on the E-GMP platform, the Hyundai Motor Group is planning a total of 23 models by 2025, including 11 battery-powered electric vehicles with 800-volt technology. The first vehicle model from the Hyundai Motor Group based on the new E-GMP platform is the Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

For Vitesco Technologies, the major order for the 800-volt inverter is confirmation of the electrification strategy that it has been pursuing up until now and underlines the pioneering approach as a supplier of choice for e-mobility solutions. The company is therefore pushing ahead with the development and optimization of other central components for electric vehicles based on 800 volts – from DC/DC converters to battery management right through to charging systems.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies