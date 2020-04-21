Vitesco Technologies to open new R&D center in China, underlining the strategic focus on electrified powertrains

Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain business of Continental, will build a research and development center in the Chinese port metropolis of Tianjin. The company has now signed a corresponding agreement with the Administration Committee of the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA). Vitesco Technologies will develop technologies for hybrid and electric powertrains in the new R&D center, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.

“Our company’s strategy is clearly focused on electrified powertrains. As electrification pioneer we count on more than ten years of experience in electrification and we have a broad, highly attractive product portfolio,” says Thomas Stierle, head of the Electrification Technology business unit of Vitesco Technologies. “The new center in Tianjin further expands our development capacities right in the center of where we expect the biggest electrification growth over the next years.”

The new complex has a gross floor area of 9,000 square meters. In addition to an office, it will include a test lab where electric drive technologies can be tested and validated with a wide array of advanced test facilities. Tianjin is already one of the most important locations in China for Vitesco Technologies. The company operates a plant with highly automated production lines that allow large volumes to be built to the highest quality standards.

In October 2019, series production of the fully integrated electric axle drive system for PSA and Hyundai started here. In addition, other vehicle manufacturers have chosen Vitesco Technologies to supply drive systems for battery electric cars that are planned to launch over the next months. This compact, lightweight and powerful electric drive contributes to making e-mobility more affordable and thus more suitable for mass market.

“The new R&D center in Tianjin is another milestone for Vitesco Technologies,“ says Yanfei Cao, head of the Electrification Technology business unit in Asia. “It will help us to forge even closer links to local customers in the world’s largest automotive market and enable us to optimally support our customers in the development of vehicles with electrification technologies.” The new R&D center closely operates in conjunction with the R&D center in Shanghai.

The new R&D center comprises systems, software, electronics, mechatronics and testing engineers as well as supporting functions and attracts talents from all over of the world.

Vitesco Technologies offers a broad range of electrification solutions tailored to the needs of customers worldwide. The portfolio ranges from 48-volt mild hybrid technologies and key components for hybrid to full battery-electric powertrains like power electronics, charging, battery management system and electric axle drive.

