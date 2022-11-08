Vitesco Technologies presents a wide range of innovative electrification solutions at EICMA 2022

An advanced hybrid concept: More motoring pleasure, lower emissions, new driving functions

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of advanced powertrain technologies and solutions for e-mobility, is presenting its innovative electrification solutions for a range of segments in the two-wheeler market at EICMA 2022 (November 10-13, press and trade visitor days on November 8/9). The focus will be on two new demonstration vehicles: Vitesco Technologies will be presenting the second development stage of its hybrid concept for motorcycles with a displacement of more than 125 cc; the company will also be unveiling for the first time a demo version of its 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles and scooters with 3 to 7 kW output (equivalent up to 150 cc for combustion engines). In addition to the company’s two decades of expertise in two-wheel vehicles, in its new developments Vitesco Technologies also benefits from in-house series products in the automotive sector. In Milan, therefore, the company will be showcasing the highly integrated EMR3 (3rd generation of Electronics Motor Reducer) electric axle drive, which has already proven itself in the passenger car market, as a tailored solution for high-performance three- and four-wheelers. A cross-divisional core competence of Vitesco Technologies is electronic control units. They play a key role in all new products and are also the focus of the innovative products for internal combustion engines on show at EICMA.

Hybrid: additional e-power, electric start-up and much more

In the new hybrid concept, the additional electric drive not only generates a reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to 75 percent on a WMTC (World Motorcycle Test Cycle), but also significantly increases motoring pleasure and enables new driving functions. When the throttle is rolled, the drive responds with greater agility thanks to the instantly available e-power, and the additional torque of the e-motor enables the medium-sized motorcycle (displacement: 401 cc) to generate more thrust than a conventional one with a 1000 cc engine. New driving functions include electric start-up without clutch actuation and an electric reverse gear. In pure electric mode, the hybrid concept can travel a distance of up to 30 kilometers and reach speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

The 48-volt electric drive (12 kW) is a standard belt-driven starter generator from the passenger car sector, where Vitesco Technologies has been using 48-volt hybridization since 2016. The electronic heart of the system also comes from the passenger car segment: the Powertrain Domain Control Unit (PDCU), which as the so-called Master Controller handles the highly demanding control strategy in hybrid systems. In addition to the electric drive, it also controls the interaction between the combustion engine and e-motor as well as the new driving functions. An automated transmission with a centrifugal clutch and a smart actuator enables the Master Controller to change gears independently while driving, without clutch actuation. The easy-to-implement, low-cost and extremely effective system is designed for motorcycles with a displacement of 300 cc or more (see separate press release for further details).

Emission-free motoring: demo scooter with a 48-volt system

The demo scooter presented for the first time in Milan is powered purely by electricity. Its 48-volt system is designed for smaller two-wheelers, which play a central role in everyday mobility in Asian countries in particular. Vitesco Technologies is already developing the drive system for series production in specific customer projects.

The system is controlled by an eDCU (Electric Drive Control Unit). This integrated control unit for electric drives contains both the inverter function and additional vehicle functions. The eDCU has been developed specifically for 2-Wheelers containing features like multi-battery management for swappable batteries. Additionally, it ensures smart battery management making it compatible with different battery interfaces, embedded in compact and lightweight design.

The drive unit is a compact, high-power density permanent magnet e-motor equipped with a special inductive rotor position sensor (iRPS). The inhouse developed sensor, gives the brushless electric motor this extremely high quality of control in a fully electric drive. This makes it easy to handle challenging driving situations. The iRPS is connected to the motor shaft and can be positioned differently. The very light and compact system with magnet-less technology without rare earths is immune to low-frequency magnetic fields and can be used in an ambient temperature range of minus 40 to plus 150°C.