Vitesco, Stora Enso and six other new partners join Polestar 0 project

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, has signed up a further eight partners to the Polestar 0 project, the company’s goal to create a truly climate-neutral car by 2030. New collaborators in the project include Vitesco Technologies, Schloetter, Autoneum, Stora Enso, TMG Automotive, Gränges, Borgstena and Stena Aluminium. Hailing from countries including Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden, they cover the areas of electrical inverters, electroplating, interior and exterior materials, renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, coating and textiles, flat rolled aluminium, knit and woven materials, and recycled aluminium.

The Polestar 0 project launched in 2021 with the belief that the car industry needs a full reset. While the switch to EVs eliminates tailpipe emissions, Polestar recognises the need to urgently address emissions that stem from production. The ambitious aim of the Polestar 0 project is to eliminate all sources of CO2e throughout the supply chain, from the extraction of raw materials to material and vehicle production, delivery and end of life, without relying on misleading offsetting schemes.

Hans Pehrson, Head of the Polestar 0 project, comments: “My conviction in the success of the Polestar 0 project is reaffirmed every time we meet with new collaborators. It’s clear that there is immense potential to tap into around the globe. Achieving the seemingly impossible is never a one-man show. It is only through collective action that we can achieve the breakthroughs that truly make a difference and find the transformative solutions that go beyond the car industry.”

Research around base materials is fundamental, making bio source and mining, followed by refining and man-made materials, key to success. More partners, both from the academic and corporate fields are needed, and the search continues for partners on raw materials, bio-based chemicals, polymers, electric components, noble gases, and other base material production. With a goal of delivering the car by 2030, solving the missing elements is critically urgent.

SOURCE: Polestar