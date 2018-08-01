Visteon to participate in J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference on Aug. 8

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference in New York City on Aug. 8. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, will present starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT and then will participate in a Q&A session along with Christian Garcia, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 35 minutes.

A live audio webcast of the discussion, together with any related materials, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at www.visteon.com/investors/presentations.html. A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.