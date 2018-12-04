Visteon Launches First All-Digital Cluster with Peugeot-Citroën on New DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a technology leader in the fast-growing cockpit electronics segment, is launching its first digital instrument cluster developed for Groupe PSA (Peugeot-Citroën) on the automaker’s new DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV.

Adding to Visteon’s extensive portfolio of 5-, 7- and 10-inch and dual display clusters for Groupe PSA, the digital cluster is a prominent feature in the fully digital cockpit designed to make driver information instantly available and easily accessible with a host of controls at the driver’s fingertips.

“The launch of our first digital cluster for PSA emphasizes Visteon’s strong collaboration with PSA to bring new technology to market,” said Loick Griselain, vice president, Visteon global customer unit. “The cluster demonstrates many new features and a level of graphics performance that is uniquely tailored to the innovative cockpit technology shaping the interior of the new DS 3 CROSSBACK.”

Incorporating many pioneering features previously only present in higher segment vehicles, Visteon’s 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster represents a key component in the high-tech cockpit, while also driving the external combiner head-up display.

The TFT, surrounded by fundamental telltales, provides high-quality graphical information with animations and 3D content. It also integrates the latest in personalization, replication of infotainment and navigation elements and vehicle safety information (ADAS) – all addressing functional safety requirements related to ASIL B requirements.

