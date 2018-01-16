Visteon announces new $500 million share repurchase authorization

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) today announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $500 million of common stock to be executed through 2020, reflecting the company’s strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation. Visteon expects to fund the repurchases through free cash flow generation. This authorization is in addition to the $400 million authorized by the board of directors in January 2017, of which $200 million has been completed by Dec. 31, 2017, and the remainder is expected to be executed by the end of March 2018.

“We are pleased to continue to drive shareholder value through additional share repurchases,” said Sachin Lawande, Visteon president and CEO. “This new authorization increases the total return to shareholders through share buybacks and special distributions to over $4 billion since 2012. We are confident in Visteon’s ability to generate value as we transform the company to be the technology leader in cockpit electronics while capitalizing on the potential of autonomous driving.”

Shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions depending on market and economic conditions, share price, trading volume, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Such purchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations.

