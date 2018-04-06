Visteon to announce first-quarter 2018 results on Thursday, April 26

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) plans to release its first-quarter 2018 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196

Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404

(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials and other supplemental information will be accessible in the investors section of Visteon’s website. A news release on Visteon’s first-quarter 2018 results will be available in the news section of the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing

855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 9090348. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

