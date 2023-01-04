Visteon and Qualcomm work together to accelerate development of next-generation digital cockpit

Companies to work together to deliver high-performance integrated cockpit domain controller technology for software-defined vehicles using Visteon’s SmartCore™ software powered by Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms

Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high–performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits.

Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s world-class technical centers in India that integrates key automotive cockpit system functions including digital instrument clusters and Android-based infotainment, with best-in-class, cloud-enabled applications including navigation, radio, multimedia playback, and voice smart assistants. The SmartCore platform is also fully over-the-air software upgradeable and offers an integrated, white-labeled app store with curated apps for delivering a highly customized and regionalized experience for drivers across the globe. With new models from automakers using four or more cameras externally and up to two cameras inside the cabin, SmartCore also includes advanced vision processing capabilities to offer surround vision, driver monitoring and remote surveillance through a smartphone app.

“The automotive cockpit is emerging as a critical competitive battleground for the industry, and Visteon’s SmartCore software platform offers a complete solution to address the consumers’ demand for a user experience that matches their expectations,” said Sachin Lawande, President & CEO of Visteon. “The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features & functions in their next generation cockpits quickly with production programs targeted for 2025.”

“Through our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we are empowering the automotive industry’ transition to a more intelligent, personalized and connected in-vehicle experience,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to continuing our efforts with Visteon in bringing advanced capabilities and functionalities to next generation vehicles through SmartCore and our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.”

SOURCE: Qualcomm