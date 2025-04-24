Visteon and Qualcomm Redefine Next-Generation AI-based Intelligent Cockpit Experience

Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies introduce new high-performance cockpit system designed to enhance in-vehicle interactions with AI-driven insights and context-aware features

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, and leading automotive technology company, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced a technology collaboration to bring groundbreaking capabilities to the automotive industry with Visteon’s new high-performance cockpit system, powered by Visteon’s automotive artificial intelligence (AI) framework, cognitoAI, and Qualcomm Technologies Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite Platform.

“This technology collaboration marks a pivotal moment in automotive technology, where AI-driven insights will transform the way drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles. We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies and lead the charge towards creating a truly intelligent cockpit experience,” said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO of Visteon.

For Visteon’s new high-performance cockpit system, Visteon is working with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a hybrid multimodal AI architecture that integrates speech, camera inputs, and vehicle data for proactive, context-aware interactions using advanced LLMs. All the models are quantized, optimized and converted using the Qualcomm® AI Engine Direct (QNN) and runs on the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU optimized for edge inference on Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite Platform. This end-to-end AI solution efficiently handles complex tasks like predictive recommendations, environmental awareness, and multimodal reasoning, delivering a highly responsive and intelligent in-vehicle experience.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform features the Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for multimodal AI, and latest generation Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU. Snapdragon Cockpit Elite is designed to support rich multimedia features, on-device AI capabilities and edge orchestrator, optimized gaming and advanced 3D graphics for rich user experiences. Designed to meet automotive safety standards for ASIL-B systems, Snapdragon Cockpit Elite offers long-term support and API compatibility, and can run the instrument cluster, infotainment dashboard, and multiple passenger interfaces in separate virtual machines allowing for seamless content and data sharing when needed.

cognitoAI, developed in-house by Visteon’s global technology team, brings advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to create an immersive in-cabin experience to the automotive cockpit. Built on a foundational language learning model, it seamlessly integrates robust vehicle knowledge and diverse ECU data with advanced, tailored modules to create actionable intelligence that enables real-time decision-making and next-generation HMI interactions. Unlike other AI systems that depend on the cloud and generic prompt engineering, cognitoAI operates securely within the vehicle itself, making it more adaptable and capable of evolving over time to unlock the true potential of the software-defined vehicle.

“High-performance intelligent computing is transforming in-vehicle experiences, making them smarter, more intuitive, and highly personalized,” Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Visteon to harness the power of our highly advanced Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform. With this technology collaboration, we are setting a new standard for automotive technology, while driving the future of automotive innovation forward.”

SOURCE: Visteon