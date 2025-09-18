Visteon and FUTURUS partner to advance next-gen head-up display technology

Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, and FUTURUS, a China-based innovator in the Head-Up Display (HUD) and Augmented Reality (AR) industry, have partnered to co-develop advanced HUD systems for global automakers

The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation Augmented Reality (AR) HUD, Windshield HUD, and Panoramic HUD systems that seamlessly project real-time driving data, Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) alerts directly into the driver’s line of sight and onto the road ahead. By combining Visteon’s cockpit electronics leadership and FUTURUS’s optical innovation, Panoramic AR display and computing technologies, the partnership aims to further elevate and redefine the in-cabin experience.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of smarter, safer, and seamlessly connected mobility,” said Francis Kim, Vice President Global Sales & Commercial Excellence, “Augmented reality HUDs are central to the future of connected mobility, and together with FUTURUS, we’re ready to lead that transformation.”

“Visteon’s global reach and deep industry understanding make them an ideal partner,” said Xu Junfeng, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FUTURUS. “We’re confident this collaboration will not only deliver breakthrough HUD and AR solutions for the global market but also accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge AR technologies in the global automotive industry.”

SOURCE: Visteon