Vision V – the dawn of a new era at Mercedes-Benz Vans is getting closer

The Vision V show car is literally Mercedes-Benz Vans' vision of combining generous space with maximum exclusivity

The Vision V show car is literally Mercedes-Benz Vans’ vision of combining generous space with maximum exclusivity. Traditionally crafted materials blend with hyper-modern, tech-savvy design elements that are as stylish as they are unexpected. More to come in April 2025.

Starting 2026, the modular, flexible and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) sets the course for a completely new era of vans. The future model portfolio will range from entry-segment family vehicles and exclusive VIP shuttles to luxurious limousines with an enormous amount of space, each in line with different customer requirements. By expanding the top-end of its model portfolio, Mercedes-Benz Vans is defining a unique segment of its own that bestows true greatness to automotive luxury.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz