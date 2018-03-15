From vision to change: Electromobility at the BMW Museum

On 23 March 2018, the new temporary exhibition opens in the BMW Museum focusing on the BMW i brand and its protagonists BMW i3 and BMW i8. The title of the exhibition is “BMW i. Visionary Mobility.” and it will present visionary mobility and vehicle concepts over a period of 18 months. The exhibition pays tribute to the performance of this brand, which initially set benchmarks with the BMW i3 and BMW i8 and revolutionised individual local traffic in big cities with a large number of mobility services. A theme park of some 30 stations now demonstrates the diversity of electromobility, the aspects of sustainable choice of materials and the challenges of future, emission-free mobility. This takes the BMW Museum on new routes – for the first time, the history, the present and the future of mobility are united under one roof.

The story of the future.

The thematic pathway through the new temporary exhibition begins at the origin of the need for alternative mobility concepts and its biggest sphere of action so far: in the urban space, particularly megacities. Impressive installations on the topic of resources and emissions highlight the challenges confronting our modern society and indicate the opportunities offered at the present time by electrification of mobility. A journey through history and the tradition of electromobility at BMW is also presented, starting with the modified BMW 1602 used during the summer Olympic Games in Munich through to today’s BMW i brand. An overview of the entrepreneurial milestones foregrounds the pioneering work that the BMW Group has carried out in the area of sustainable mobility. The exhibition has been staged on five platforms and it conveys a varied and informative impression of all the key focuses and facets of the BMW i brand.

Sustainability in every fibre.

In the “Architecture and Power Unit” zone, visitors are initially introduced to the fundamentally new basic structure in vehicle construction – the LifeDrive cell. They are also provided with an introduction to the electric motor and high-voltage energy storage. The centrepiece for this is the “Megacity Vehicle” concept car first presented at the IAA International Motor Show. The BMW i3 was developed from this concept car. Following a 360° tour round the topic of sustainability, the visitor’s roadmap continues to the second platform that presents the fascinating BMW i design: drawings and information panels bring the process of creation to life. The issue of “sustainable design” also plays a role here, as does the associated design philosophy of the brand. The material platform follows on from this and visitors are astonished if they have never heard of terms like olive-tree leaves, eucalyptus, kenaf and PET in connection with vehicle construction. The recycling and dismantling process of these vehicles is also presented at this point to give fascinating insights into environmental protection measures at the BMW Group.

Urban mobility in transformation.

The penultimate thematic area takes our focus back to the urban living environment where car-sharing concepts, charge networks and app solutions for mobility services have long been established. The everyday lives of many people are inconceivable without these adjuncts. The latest developments such as BMW Connected highlight the trend towards networked and personalised driving. The Urban Lounge showcases various projects which will complement the product range of large service providers in big cities in future. The exhibition closes with an outlook on the future. The top platform entitled “Visionary Mobility” is dedicated to the further alignment of the BMW i brand and its pioneering performance in the area of autonomous driving. Aspects of artificial intelligence are also addressed here and particular emphasis is placed on the role played by employees in this transformation. After all, this is the key factor for success in advanced development of the innovative BMW i brand.

The new temporary exhibition “BMW i. Visionary Mobility.” will be presented in the bowl of the BMW Museum from 23 March 2018 to the scheduled likely finishing date of September 2019. Entry to the temporary exhibition is included in the standard ticket price.

