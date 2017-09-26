Vishal Seth, Managing Director, Arconic of India confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Vishal Seth, Managing Director, Arconic of India has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Vishal manages Arconic’s various business interests in India. These include a 600-person shared service operation, and commercial operations of various businesses like bauxite/alumina/aluminum, flat rolled products, architectural products, fasteners and wheels.

Vishal joined Alcoa in 2002 as an internal consultant in the lean manufacturing (ABS) group and was responsible for implementing lean manufacturing tools and principles across the business. He then became Alcoa’s North America Treasury Manager. Next, Vishal joined the corporate finance group where his main responsibility was to rationalise and restructure reporting at executive council level, and to set up a support function in India.

Vishal then moved to India to set up and manage all co-sourced finance & accounting and IT functions across various service providers. He launched Alcoa’s Primary Sales in India, and in January 2012, took over as Managing Director, responsible for growing Alcoa’s presence in India across the various businesses mentioned above. Vishal is a Governing Council member of the Aluminum Association of India.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

