Virtual World Premiere of BMW Concept i4

Due to the current situation, the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 has been canceled. While we certainly understand this decision, we also regret that the fair cannot take place as usual.

The BMW Group will carry out the program planned for Geneva including the world premiere of the BMW Concept i4 at a digital press conference with CEO Oliver Zipse in Munich at the originally scheduled time (Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8.15 a.m. CET) and broadcast it via live stream. Further details concerning the live broadcast will follow as soon as possible.

SOURCE: BMW Group