Virtual world premiere of BMW Concept i4

Due to the current situation the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 has been cancelled. Of course we understand this decision, but we also regret that the show cannot take place as usual.

Instead, the BMW Group will present the programme planned for Geneva, including the world premiere of the BMW Concept i4, at a digital press conference with the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipse, in Munich at the originally planned time:

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 8.15 a.m.

You can follow the world premiere live at www.live.bmwgroup.com

You can also follow the @BMWGroup social media channels for the live broadcast.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

SOURCE: BMW