Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck & Bus confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Vinod Sahay, Chief Executive, Mahindra Truck & Bus has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Mr. Vinod Sahay has recently been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Mahindra Truck & Bus Division. His responsibilities include short, medium and long-term strategy, with a focus on turning around and profitably growing the business, both on the volumes and market-share front.

Vinod joined M&M Ltd as the Chief Operating Officer of Mahindra Two Wheelers in 2015. He was later promoted to Chief Executive.

Prior to joining M&M, Vinod worked for Tata Motors, holding various leadership roles, including strategy, business management, sales & marketing, product management and channel management.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

