VinFast to participate in Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 and officially launch in Thailand

VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announces its participation in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) and its official launch in Thailand. This strategic move in one of Southeast Asias most vibrant electric vehicle markets advances VinFast’s global expansion plan and affirms its commitment to green mobility.

At BIMS 2024, VinFast will introduce its complete range of electric vehicles for the first time in Southeast Asia, including the mini-SUV VF 3; VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, covering the A-SUV to E-SUV segments. The company will also showcase its electric pickup concept, the VF Wild, which has electrified the world since its debut at CES 2024 in January.

Notably, the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 on display will be right-hand drive versions, specifically tailored for the Thai market. This marks the second time VinFast has introduced right-hand drive electric vehicles, following their debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 in February.

By bringing its entire range of modern and smart electric vehicles to BIMS 2024, VinFast demonstrates its commitment to promoting electric vehicle adoption globally. This strategic move also aims to strengthen VinFast’s reputation and competitiveness in the Thai market, the largest automotive manufacturing and exporting country in the region, known as the “Detroit of Asia.”

Leveraging its global reputation, experience, and a broad range of electric vehicles, VinFast is committed to bringing smart and exciting sustainable mobility options to Thai consumers. VinFast will also offer its excellent after-sales policies and flexible sales approaches, ultimately aiming to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone in Thailand.

Ms. Vu Dang Yen Hang, CEO of VinFast Thailand, shared: “The launch of our brand in Thailand marks a major milestone in VinFasts global expansion strategy, strengthening our presence in the most vibrant automotive hub in Southeast Asia. By introducing our complete range of electric vehicles, VinFast is leading the charge in Thailands green transportation revolution, contributing to a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Thailand is the leading electric vehicle market in Southeast Asia, with rapidly growing demand driven by a series of government support policies. According to the Thai Electric Vehicle Association, electric vehicle sales in this market are forecast to double this year.

Capitalizing on this rapid transition, VinFast aims to expand quickly in the Thai market and solidify its position as a pioneer in the development of green and sustainable mobility globally.

VinFasts brand launch press conference will take place on March 26, 2024 at 12:45 PM (local time) at Booth A24, Challenger Hall 1, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Exhibition Center, Bangkok. The booth will be open to visitors from 12 PM (local time) on March 27, 2024 to April 7, 2024.

SOURCE: Vingroup