VinFast to attend the 2025 Canadian International Auto Show

VinFast is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2025 Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS), held from February 14–23, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Level 300. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a range of VinFast’s cutting-edge electric vehicles and experience the brand’s vision for sustainable mobility. Consumers can learn about the products backed by VinFast’s industry leading warranty (10 years, 200,000 km) and its growing charging network which are just some of the features that have led to robust sales in 2024 and early 2025.

Mr. Robert Muller, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast Canada, stated: “We are very pleased to be returning to the Canadian International Auto Show, the longest-running auto show in Canada. Consumers will get a chance to take a closer look at the VF 8 and VF 9 which are already on Canadian roads and see the upcoming VF 6 and VF 7 which will be available in 2025. With thousands of VinFast vehicles sold in Canada the brand is growing and we are excited to see where 2025 takes us.”

Key Highlights

Location: North Building, Level 300, Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Vehicles on Display: VF 8 : Starting at $56,026 (all-in pricing) with a range of 412 km . VF 9 : Starting at $77,321 (all-in pricing) with a range of 531 km . Upcoming models VF 6 and VF 7 : expected to be available in 2025.



The VF 8, starting from CAD $56,020, offers a range of 412 km, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking an ideal blend of performance, safety, and comfort. The VF 9, starting from CAD $77,301, is tailored for big families, delivering premium comfort, advanced technology, and a range of 531 km.

The upcoming VF 6 and VF 7 compact SUVs are designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, further demonstrating VinFast’s dedication to providing versatile and accessible electric vehicle options.

Interactive Experiences

Vehicle Exploration: Visitors can explore the interiors and exteriors of VinFast’s electric vehicles, as well as learn about their advanced technology.

Test Drives: Experience the VF 8 on Canada's largest indoor electric vehicle test track , located within the CIAS convention space. Customers can explore the vehicle's luxury features, ADAS driver assistance systems, and innovative technology.

Experience the on , located within the CIAS convention space. Customers can explore the vehicle’s luxury features, ADAS driver assistance systems, and innovative technology. Vietnamese Coffee Experience: Enjoy authentic Vietnamese coffee while engaging with VinFast’s product experts, who will be on hand to answer all your questions.

SOURCE: Vingroup