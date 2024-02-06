VinFast to attend the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show

VinFast's booth will be located at M800-13, South Building, in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

VinFast’s booth will be located at M800-13, South Building, in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Visitors will be able to experience a broad range of VinFast’s electric vehicles, including the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, as well as the VF Wild, an electric pickup truck concept. Visitors can explore the interior and exteriors of the vehicles as well as the advanced technology within. Visitors will have their questions answered about products and services by VinFast’s experts and have the chance to enjoy authentic Vietnamese coffee at the booth.

In addition to displaying its vehicles, VinFast will offer test drives of the VF 8 at the largest indoor electric vehicle test track in Canada, located within the CIAS convention space this year. Customers will be able to experience firsthand the luxury SUV’s advanced technological features and ADAS driver assistance system.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global, said: “This is the second time VinFast is participating in CIAS, the longest – running auto show in Canada. With a broad range of electric vehicles designed to address different needs, VinFast aims to provide customers with many choices to easily access smart electric vehicles – while contributing to the development of green transportation in Canada.”

CIAS is Canada’s largest auto show, first held in 1974 in Toronto. This year’s show is expected to feature over 1,000 vehicles from the world’s leading auto brands and attract over 350,000 visitors.

Canada is one of VinFast’s key markets in North America. The Vietnamese automaker currently has nine retail stores and service centers in major cities in Canada and aims to continue expanding its distribution and service network in the country in 2024.

SOURCE: VinFast