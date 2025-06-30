VinFast signs myTVS to build robust after-sales service network across India

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle leader VinFast, announces a strategic service collaboration signing with myTVS, a leading automotive service provider in the country

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle leader VinFast, announces a strategic service collaboration signing with myTVS, a leading automotive service provider in the country. As part of its commitment to enhancing customer experience, VinFast aims to establish 120 Extended Service Workshops by partnering with potential service providers to boost its aftersales operations across India.

In addition to the upcoming VinFast Dealership and Service Network, this collaboration is aimed to significantly strengthen VinFast’s after-sales service and charging network across the country, ensuring customers have access to convenient maintenance and support services as the company accelerates its growth in the Indian electric vehicle market.

Under this strategic collaboration, myTVS will ensure VinFast Customers receive comprehensive service coverage across India. The association focuses on delivering exceptional service quality through workshops equipped with genuine parts, advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, and highly trained technical personnel.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “At VinFast, we are unwavering in our commitment to delivering excellence across three fundamental pillars: high-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales policies. This strategic collaboration with myTVS to expand our comprehensive after-sales service network demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to customer satisfaction. By establishing this robust service infrastructure, we are not only supporting India’s transition to sustainable mobility but also building enduring relationships with our customers through trust, reliability, and exceptional service standards.”

Signing the partnership, Mr Natarajan Srinivasan, CEO, myTVS, said, “We congratulate VinFast as they bring their innovative electric vehicles to India and are delighted to partner with them. We are confident that this unique partnership will enable VinFast to scale growth backed by our technology powered after-sales service platform. This partnership also validates the myTVS business model of building and delivering a high-quality, convenient, transparent and digitally powered after-market service platform to support the ambitions of India’s automobile sector.”

SOURCE: VinFast