VinFast signs first dealership in California

VinFast today announced the Company's first authorized dealership in California

VinFast today announced the Company’s first authorized dealership in California. This collaboration represents a key milestone in VinFast’s global strategy to expand its sales model through a robust network of dealerships across the country. VinFast is committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional services to American consumers, steadfastly pursuing its goal of driving the green transportation revolution in the U.S.

Strategically located in San Diego, VinFast’s newest dealership is set to officially begin operations this month. This location will provide California consumers with the opportunity to explore, test drive, and purchase or lease VinFast’s VF 8, 5-passenger electric, mid-size SUV and the VF 9 full-size, 3-row, 7-passenger electric SUV.

Furthermore, VinFast San Diego, part of the Sunroad Automotive Group, will offer comprehensive after-sales services, including warranty support, maintenance and repair, and genuine VinFast parts.

VinFast is committed to providing extensive support and collaboration, notably through in-depth training programs for the VinFast San Diego team. The Company’s objective is to cultivate a highly skilled workforce possessing comprehensive expertise in VinFast products, maintenance procedures, and repair processes.

VinFast is accelerating the development of its dealership network across the U.S. and California has been identified as a top priority state because of its significant EV growth potential. In addition to the store in San Diego, VinFast is actively seeking and evaluating opportunities with other potential dealerships throughout California.

To optimize operations and strengthen its market position, VinFast introduced a dealership sales model in late 2023. Recognizing the distinct advantages of this distribution channel, the company recently made a strategic decision to fully transition to a franchise dealership model in all 50 states, aiming to maximize business efficiency. To date, VinFast has established a robust network of more than 30 authorized dealerships, with a strong presence across 15 key states in the U.S., including California, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, New York and others.

“We’re incredibly proud to be VinFast’s first dealership partner in California, and to join this dynamic Vietnamese brand in shaping an exciting new chapter in the global electric vehicle revolution,” said Mr. Paul Fillmore, General Manager of VinFast San Diego, part of the Sunroad Automotive Group. “We believe in VinFast’s strong potential to make a lasting impact in the North American market. At Sunroad, we’re committed to being a trusted and strategic partner-working together to create mutual value, drive growth, and deliver high-quality vehicles along with exceptional experiences to our customers.”

Mr. Mike Nolte, Vice President of Sales, VinFast US, added: “Adding our first dealership in California signifies VinFast’s next strategic step in our business model transition and the development of our global dealership network. This partnership underscores our ambition to expand our reach and optimize all operations to deliver smart, high-quality products and superior after-sales service to American consumers. By leveraging the strong reputation, internal capabilities, robust infrastructure, and deep understanding of the local market held by our partners, VinFast is committed to expanding effectively within the U.S. market, driving towards a future of sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

With a pioneering vision to accelerate the green transition and make EVs more accessible, VinFast is implementing compelling sales policies in the U.S. market. The Company’s flagship all-electric SUVs are now available at competitive prices. The VF 8 is offered at a MSRP of $39,900 for the Eco trim and $44,900 for the Plus trim, with leasing programs starting from as low as $269/month. The full-size electric SUV, the VF 9, is also competitively priced, with an MSRP starting at $62,900 and leasing programs starting at $449/month. Both models are eligible for an attractive 0% interest financing.

Notably, all VinFast EV models in the U.S. benefit from an industry-leading warranty: 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery under non-commercial use.

Building upon its established presence in North America and Europe, VinFast continues its global expansion journey by entering high-potential new markets in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and the Middle East. With a diverse product range spanning from the compact VF 3 mini SUV to the flagship VF 9 large SUV, VinFast has become the best-selling automotive brand in Vietnam.

The company is committed to flexibly adapting its strategies and business objectives based on in-depth market analysis and macroeconomic conditions, while remaining steadfast in its pioneering vision to drive the global green revolution.

SOURCE: PR Newswire